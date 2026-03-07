Kiztopia brings its award-winning “Play to Learn, Learn through Play” concept to Southern Malaysia, marking its 3rd outlet in Malaysia and 22nd across APAC

From left: Ms. Li San, Operations Manager of Kiztopia Malaysia; Ms. Heidi Tian, CEO and Founder of Kiztopia; Mr. Sergey Aristarkhov, Centre Manager of Toppen Mall; Ms. Su Wei, General Manager of Kiztopia Malaysia; and Mr. Nicholas Yong, COO of Kiztopia, commemorated the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new outlet.

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 March 2026 - Kiztopia, Singapore's leading family edutainment brand, officially celebrated the grand opening of its newest outlet at Toppen Shopping Centre, Johor Bahru on February 26, 2026. This milestone marks Kiztopia's third outlet in Malaysia since 2024 and its 22nd family edutainment centre across the Asia-Pacific region.Founded in Singapore in 2019 with its flagship outlet at Marina Square, Kiztopia was awarded "Best Attraction Experience" at the Singapore Tourism Awards in 2021. Today, the brand operates across Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia, with sub-brands including Kiztopia Club, Bouncetopia, SkyPark, Kiztopia Prestige, and Xventure — a sports and adventure concept designed for teens, adults and thrill-seekers.The Johor Bahru outlet represents Kiztopia's continued commitment to expanding its footprint in Malaysia, bringing innovative and immersive family experiences to the southern region.Speaking at the grand opening ceremony,, said:"A very warm welcome to our grand opening ceremony at Toppen Shopping Centre today. This marks our third outlet opened in Malaysia since 2024 and our 22nd outlet in the APAC region. We are honoured to collaborate with Ikano Group and delighted to bring memorable experiences and timeless fun to all families in Johor and across Malaysia.We are fully committed to Malaysia's market development and hope to bring more innovative and creative concepts and experiences to Malaysian families."added:"This expansion reflects how much we value families in the South. Beyond the play zones, our team is here to create lasting memories — and we can't wait to see the smiles begin at Toppen.", shared: "Toppen is not just a shopping mall; it is a place that creates meaningful experiences for families and children. This is what we believe in. We are proud to welcome Kiztopia as part of our experiential offerings, strengthening Toppen's position as a destination for family bonding and interactive play."Kiztopia is built around its core philosophy of "Play to Learn, Learn through Play." The Johor Bahru outlet features vibrant thematic play zones inspired by Kiztopia's eight unique IP-registered characters, each designed to stimulate creativity, physical activity, and social development.Children can explore large-scale interactive playground structures, role-play zones that spark imagination, obstacle courses that encourage physical agility, and immersive activity areas that nurture teamwork and problem-solving skills.Designed as a safe, engaging and enriching environment, the centre allows children to build confidence while strengthening family bonds through shared experiences.Beyond daily play sessions, Kiztopia also offers curated birthday party packages and school visit programmes, providing customised, guided experiences that combine fun, education and memorable celebrations for children of all ages.The launch at Toppen Shopping Centre reinforces Kiztopia's long-term commitment to Malaysia as a key growth market in Southeast Asia. By collaborating with Ikano Group and Toppen Mall, Kiztopia aims to deliver not just entertainment, but holistic family experiences that blend education, physical play and emotional connection.With Malaysia's growing demand for premium indoor family attractions, Kiztopia continues to innovate with new concepts, seasonal events and cross-brand experiences such as Jumptopia™ and Splashtopia — signature inflatable event experiences that have delighted families across the region.Families in Johor Bahru and surrounding areas are invited to experience Kiztopia's newest outlet at Toppen Shopping Centre and discover a dynamic space where imagination, learning and fun come together.For more information, please visit:

Kiztopia

Founded in 2019 with its flagship outlet at Marina Square, Kiztopia is Singapore's leading family edutainment brand, awarded "Best Attraction Experience" at the Singapore Tourism Awards in 2021. Featuring eight unique IP-registered characters, Kiztopia offers a range of programs and activities where children can "Play to Learn, Learn through Play." Today, Kiztopia operates 22 family edutainment centres (FECs) across Asia, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan, with sub-brands such as Kiztopia Club, Bouncetopia, SkyPark, Kiztopia Prestige, and Xventure, a sports and adventure concept for teens, adults, and thrill-seekers. In 2024, Kiztopia secured its first round of private equity funding to support regional growth and expansion. Beyond its FECs, our signature bouncy castle event, Jumptopia™ and Splashtopia, has delighted families across the region, alongside co-organized events like the Children's Festival and TriFactor Kids Run, family staycation collaborations, and a kids' travel product line with American Tourister. For more information, visit http://www.kiztopia.com.my/.



