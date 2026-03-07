BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 March 2026 -Committed to addressing the difficulties regarding people's livelihood through the rule of law, Pi Jianlong, a lawyer and a national political advisor, has spent years going deep into factories, workshops, law firms and juvenile probation and rehabilitation centers, making sure that his proposals, grounded in rigorous field research, are precise, practical and responsive to real needs.Noting the predicament faced by food delivery riders, including the lack of contracts, social security and basic protection, he proposed targeted suggestions such as innovating social security models and strengthening platform responsibilities. In 2025, platforms such as JD.com and Meituan successively introduced social security plans, providing full social insurance coverage for full-time riders and accident and medical insurance for part-time riders.Awarded for his outstanding performance in 2025 by the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee recently, Pi exemplifies the commitment of thousands of CPPCC members to serving the people through high-quality duty fulfillment, underscoring the CPPCC's role as a major vehicle through which people's democracy is practiced.On Wednesday afternoon, China's top political advisory body, the CPPCC National Committee, kicked off its annual session in Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping, together with other leaders, attended the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.Acting as a dedicated consultative body, the CPPCC has pooled extensive consensus and strength to support the successful conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan and a solid start to the 15th Five-Year Plan over the past year, injecting strong vitality into the practice of whole-process people's democracy – a key concept put forward by Xi himself to advance China's political landscape.Over the years, China has made all-around progress in improving the institutions, standards and procedures of socialist democracy and advanced socialist consultative democracy by way of extensive participation.According to a work report delivered at the opening meeting, in 2025, the CPPCC National Committee received 5,992 proposals from its members, of which 5,061 were accepted for processing. The response rate for the accepted proposals stood at 99.9%.The CPPCC National Committee members carried out 6,778 activities to serve the people, along with 11,115 outreach activities engaging people from relevant sectors. These efforts benefited more than 4 million people.By innovating consultative and deliberative methods, improving consultative democracy institutions, and fostering a culture of consultation, the CPPCC has further strengthened its role in promoting democracy and offering policy advice while building consensus.Over the past year, the CPPCC National Committee held 98 consultative and deliberative events, ranging from promoting the country's green and low-carbon transition for the 15th Five-Year Plan and developing the silver economy to improving and innovating social governance. These efforts demonstrate that consultative democracy is grounded in reality and responsive to public needs, pooling support, consensus, wisdom and strength to advance Chinese modernization.Supporting the formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan serves as a key task of the CPPCC in 2025, representing a vivid practice of whole-process people's democracy.From May 20 to June 20 last year, China launched an online public consultation to gather opinions for its next five-year plan. The initiative drew over 3.11 million valid submissions, yielding more than 1,500 constructive suggestions across 27 topics.A summary of these findings was submitted to the Party leadership, ensuring that the people's voices were heard at the highest level. By September, a total of 2,112 suggestions had been collected from various regions, departments and sectors, resulting in 218 revisions to the document.To contribute to the 15th Five-Year Plan, the CPPCC, over the past year, held a special standing committee meeting and carried out 54 special studies, yielding a series of high-quality outcomes. Meanwhile, it launched a special research column, publishing 55 issues to provide evidence-based references for policy-making.This broad-based participation highlights that national development strategies are rooted in public will, gathering strong momentum for Chinese modernization.According to the work report, in 2026, the CPPCC will conduct in-depth research and thorough consultations on major tasks and strategic measures of the 15th Five-Year Plan and carry out cross-committee, cross-sector and cross-disciplinary studies, aiming to put forward forward-looking, targeted and operable policy suggestions, according to the report.Focusing on key issues in areas such as economic development, technological innovation, reform and opening up, social development, and people's livelihood, the CPPCC will truthfully reflect public opinions based on facts and implement the CPPCC National Committee's democratic oversight work plan during the 15th Five-Year Plan period.

