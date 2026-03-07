SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 March 2026 – Ten years on, XIXILI's bestselling seamless panties remain a wardrobe essential for women who value simple, reliable comfort. The intimates brand, celebrated for thoughtful design and everyday ease, now introduces fresh new colours to the beloved range. Designed for invisible wear and lasting comfort, this signature style continues to earn the loyalty of those who prefer reliability over passing trends.A decade of consistent customer trust speaks for itself. XIXILI's seamless panties have earned a loyal following of women who return to the same style, year after year.Whether it's a breathable cotton panty for everyday basics or a sleek seamless style for fitted outfits, comfort remains the priority. The appeal comes down to the essentials: no visible panty lines, no adjusting throughout the day, and lightweight comfort that holds up from morning to night. For women juggling busy schedules, that kind of reliability makes all the difference."Our customers tell us these are the panties they don't have to think about," says Tara Tan, spokesperson for XIXILI. "They just work. That's why women keep coming back."The Full Coverage Mid-Rise Knitted Boyleg Panty delivers moderate coverage with a relaxed fit, suited for those who want fuss-free comfort. The High-Waist Knitted Boyleg Panty sits higher on the waist with gentle tummy smoothing, a go-to for wearing beneath tailored pieces and fitted silhouettes.The Lightweight Seamless Microfiber Panty remains the star of the range. Its soft microfiber construction sits flat against the skin, creating an invisible finish under any outfit. A bestseller for ten consecutive years, this fan-favourite now comes in new colours, giving loyal fans a reason to refresh their collection.What sits beneath an outfit often sets the tone for the entire day. It's the layer no one sees but everyone feels, allowing women to move through their routines with confidence, whether at work, running errands, or out with friends.XIXILI's decade-long bestseller continues to deliver on that promise. With new colours now available, updating the essentials is as effortless as the panties themselves.To discover the full panties collection, visit XIXILI’s website to shop online with delivery to Singapore, or find your nearest XIXILI boutique across Malaysia.Hashtag: #XIXILI #SGLingerie

About XIXILI

A proudly Malaysian brand, XIXILI offers fashion lingerie and shapewear that combines elegance with all-day comfort. With one of the most inclusive sizing ranges between A to I cups and 65 to 110cm band sizes, XIXILI designs for every body type. The brand is known for its expert fitters, premium materials, and dedication to helping women feel confident and supported.



XIXILI is also the first Malaysian lingerie brand to launch a 3D Avatar Try-On Tool, enabling women to virtually try on lingerie tailored to their unique body type and measurements. From everyday basics to occasion-ready pieces, XIXILI celebrates the beauty of real bodies, every day.