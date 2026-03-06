PUTRAJAYA, March 6 — Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) secretary-general (KSU) Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad has been appointed as the secretary-general of the Ministry of Health (KKM) while Customs director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin has been appointed as secretary-general of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), effective March 9.

The Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said their appointments were among six transfers and new appointments involving top management positions in the civil service.

He said in a statement today that the transfers also involved Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) secretary-general Datuk Nagulendran Kangayatkarasu who was appointed as secretary-general of Mosti while Perlis State Secretary Datuk Rahimi Ismail was appointed as secretary-general of KBS.

As for the Perlis State Secretary position, it will be filled by Datuk Noor Azman Abdul Rahman who was previously divisional secretary, Human Resources Division, Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, deputy secretary-general of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Amran Ahmad has been appointed as director-general of Customs.

Shamsul Azri said the change was a manifestation of the demands for reform which required extraordinary speed and agility.

“The public service needs to be more transparent and have integrity in creating a public sector that is more competitive and relevant to the times.

“Based on the principle of #taatsetia, each of these appointments carries a great trust to strengthen cooperation between agencies and prove unwavering loyalty to the King and the Country in realising the vision of Madani Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama