Tanupol Virunhagarun, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 March 2026 - BDMS Wellness Clinic, the preventive healthcare center under Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS), is spearheading a defining new chapter in Thailand's national development strategy through strategic partnerships with public and private sectors both locally and internationally — including collaboration with the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the preeminent global research and advisory organization dedicated to advancing the wellness economy, widely recognized for its data-driven industry intelligence, economic impact reports, and policy guidance shaping wellness markets worldwide. Together with global biotechnology pioneers including Illumina, Abbott, Straumann Group, and Gene Solutions, and further strengthened by distinguished GCC partners such as Neem Hospital and the MODAWI Platform, BDMS Wellness Clinic is forging a powerful bridge between Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Complemented by leading Thai institutions including National Healthcare Systems (N Health), Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), this alliance reflects an unprecedented convergence of science, policy, infrastructure, and international collaboration — reinforcing Thailand's rise as Asia's premier Wellness Economy hub.Led and orchestrated by BDMS Wellness Clinic, this alliance represents one of the most holistic cross-industry coalitions in Thailand's health and tourism landscape. As the central integrator, BDMS Wellness Clinic unites public agencies, aviation leaders, hospitality icons, financial institutions, and global biotechnology innovators into a single, strategically aligned Wellness Ecosystem. Key national partners include the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Thailand Privilege Card Co., Ltd., and the Thai Spa Association, with regional connectivity strengthened by Bangkok Airways. The luxury and lifestyle dimension features Sri panwa Phuket, CELES SAMUI, Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok, Dusit Thani Bangkok, King Power Corporation, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., and Lancôme by L'Oréal Thailand.Healthcare infrastructure and precision diagnostics are reinforced by National Healthcare Systems (N Health), enabling advanced laboratory networks, cross-border clinical data integration, and continuity of care. This capability is further elevated through collaboration with global medical and biotechnology leaders — Straumann Group in advanced dental innovation, Illumina in genomic sequencing, Abbott in precision diagnostics, and Gene Solutions in next-generation molecular testing.Through this convergence of genomics, biomarker analytics, regenerative technology, and preventive medicine, BDMS Wellness Clinic delivers data-driven health optimization—from early disease detection and biological age assessment to personalized longevity programs. Together, under BDMS Wellness Clinic's leadership, these partners form a fully integrated, science-powered ecosystem that transforms preventive care into measurable outcomes—firmly positioning Thailand at the forefront of Asia's Wellness Economy.BDMS Wellness Clinic has evolved beyond the traditional role of a healthcare provider to become the strategic integrator of Thailand's Wellness Ecosystem—serving as the "National Orchestrator" uniting public institutions, private enterprises, academia, and global partners under one coordinated vision. Its mission extends far beyond treatment: to optimize healthspan, precise longevity science, and build a sustainable ecosystem where wellness becomes both a national economic engine and a form of diplomatic soft power. By synchronizing infrastructure, policy, aviation, hospitality, finance, and biotechnology, BDMS Wellness Clinic is repositioning Thailand from a destination known primarily for leisure and elective care into a global epicenter of evidence-based preventive medicine and measurable health optimization.Sustainable global leadership demands more than world-class facilities—it requires a new generation of visionaries, scientists, and industry leaders equipped to redefine the future of health. BDMS Wellness Clinic has therefore launched a transformative Wellness Literacy strategy designed to cultivate world-class human capital, elevate professional standards, and shape a knowledge-driven ecosystem that positions Thailand at the forefront of preventive medicine and longevity science in Asia and beyond.Through strategic alliances with leading institutions—including Thammasat University and King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) in Thailand, as well as the University of Sharjah (UAE) and Singapore Management University (SMU)—BDMS Wellness Clinic is co-developing advanced curricula in preventive medicine, longevity science, and wellness management. These collaborations are establishing a new Asian benchmark for preventive healthcare education while producing a future-ready workforce for the global wellness economy. Beyond academia, BDMS Wellness Clinic is empowering entrepreneurs and industry operators nationwide, equipping hospitality, spa, and lifestyle businesses with measurable wellness standards—elevating Thailand's entire value chain to international levels of excellence.Extending its ecosystem beyond national borders, BDMS Wellness Clinic has forged strategic alliances with Neem Hospital—a leading private healthcare institution in the Sultanate of Oman known for its integrated clinical services and patient-centered care—and the MODAWI Platform, a digital health coordination platform that streamlines medical referrals, clinical data exchange, and cross-border care navigation.Together, these partnerships establish a seamless referral and clinical integration network linking the GCC region with BDMS Wellness Clinic services. By combining hospital-based clinical excellence with digital health infrastructure, the model ensures continuity of care across borders—enabling patients to transition smoothly from initial consultation in the Middle East to advanced diagnostics, genomics, and longevity programs.The flagship initiative, "The Journey Within," translates vision into execution—serving as the living blueprint of the Wellness Ecosystem envisioned by BDMS Wellness Clinic. Anchored in three seamlessly integrated pillars——the concept redefines how a nation can deliver holistic, outcome-driven health experiences.For more information about The Journey Within, click https://bdmswellness.co/40LNk4v

BDMS Wellness Clinic

BDMS Wellness Clinic, a pivotal entity within the Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) network—Thailand's leading operator of private hospitals—embodies a forward-thinking approach to healthcare, prioritizing prevention over cure. Specializing in early detection and prevention of diseases, our clinic offers a holistic suite of services, including advanced dental care and fertility treatments. Leveraging cutting-edge science and technology, BDMS Wellness Clinic not only anticipates future health challenges but also enhances the quality of life, marking its stature as Asia's premier healthcare facility dedicated to elevating both mental and physical well-being.



