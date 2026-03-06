Source: Money20/20

22.9% of respondents identify the region as their primary growth target, underscoring its continued dominance as the region's growth engine.

90.6% of executives say social good initiatives are now embedded in corporate strategy — confirming impact has become a commercial imperative.

61.2% of organizations have already adopted AI or machine learning.

New frameworks in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan are driving institutional adoption of stablecoins and tokenized assets.

63.5% of leaders cite fraud prevention as their highest operational priority.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 March 2026 - Money20/20, the world's leading fintech show and the place where money does business, unveiled its annualreport ahead of Money20/20 Asia in Bangkok on April 21-23 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. The whitepaper reveals APAC's fintech ecosystem has reached a pivotal inflection point, shifting from experimentation to production-grade innovation across AI, digital payments, and assets.Based on insights from over 130 senior fintech leaders, the report highlights an industry moving beyond pilot programs toward enterprise-scale solutions that prioritize collaboration, digital trust, and financial inclusion as core business imperatives for 2026."APAC is no longer experimenting — it's executing," said. "The region is building financial infrastructure that is faster, safer, and more inclusive than ever before. What happens here will influence the future of money globally."With digital adoption accelerating, 63.5% of leaders identify fraud prevention as their top priority. Regulators and industry players are now pivoting toward real-time risk intelligence and AI-driven security."The speed of digital adoption in APAC has outpaced traditional fraud models," said. "What we're seeing now is a shift toward real-time, device-level intelligence that operates silently in the background. Trust is the new currency of digital finance, and the companies that embed it in every interaction while delivering a frictionless experience will define the future of the industry."Institutional engagement with stablecoins and tokenized financial instruments has grown significantly, supported by clearer regulatory frameworks emerging across Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan."Across Asia, stablecoins are already embedded in real economic activity from payments and cross-border settlements to treasury optimization," said. "The region is demonstrating how digital assets can scale within financial systems, and the next phase is about interoperability and the development of an economic operating system for the internet".The report highlights 72.9% of respondents believe SME-tailored fintech solutions are key to APAC's economic growth, signaling a widening opportunity for inclusive financial innovation."Financial inclusion isn't achieved by simply putting products online — it requires building for the realities of everyday consumers," said Moritz Gastl, General Manager of Tala Philippines. "In markets like the Philippines, trust, transparency, and flexibility matter just as much as credit scoring. Digital lending works when it empowers people, not when it replicates old systems with new interfaces."As AI scales, payment rails interconnect, and digital assets enter regulated markets, APAC is emerging as a global blueprint for future financial systems."The next wave of fintech innovation will be defined by how well we balance technological advancement with social impact," added. "APAC markets are proving that financial innovation and inclusion can advance together."The Future of Fintech in APAC report can be downloaded HERE. Hashtag: #Money20/20

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.