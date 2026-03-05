Thanks to powerful partnerships with industry leaders, NOTE 60 Ultra represents Infinix's boldest entry in the flagship tier, debuting in Barcelona during MWC 2026

Infinix NOTE 60 Ultra Design by Pininfarina

BARCELONA, SPAIN - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2026 - Infinix is cementing its status within the premium smartphone segment in a bold new way with NOTE 60 Ultra, its landmark flagship debuting in Barcelona during Mobile World Congress 2026.Co-developed with Italian automotive and design legend Pininfarina, NOTE 60 Ultra's design is driven by an emotion-led aesthetic inspired by super cars. Beneath its bold design lies a fully realized flagship experience, integrating breakthrough in-house innovations with best-in-class partner technologies. A professional-grade 200MP ultra-high-definition imaging system, built-in multi-country satellite communication connectivity, and immersive audio precision-tuned by SOUND BY JBL come together to challenge expectations in the premium segment.In the premium segment, the design language is a device's opening statement. A user's perception at first glance is shaped by aesthetics, long before a single specification is considered.Drawing inspiration from the aerodynamic philosophy and pioneering spirit of high-performance sports cars, Infinix, in partnership with Pininfarina, takes a radical departure in sculpting a flagship. What stands out immediately is what's missing: the camera bump. As premium handsets adopt larger sensors, they often sacrifice form with increasingly protruding camera modules.True to the sports car heritage, NOTE 60 Ultra introduces a fully integrated, single-body rear: the Aluminum Unibody Design. At the heart of this craftsmanship is the World's 1st Uni-Chassis Cam Module, formed a single, continuous sheet of CORNING® GORILLA® GLASS VICTUS that virtually conceals the presence of the camera. Much like a supercar sculpted for low-drag, the rear design maintains a smooth, uninterrupted silhouette. This also ensures a natural in-hand feel and unobtrusively slips into any pocket, while reinforcing the phone's durability and structural integrity.Paying homage to Italian cultural and racing heritage, NOTE 60 Ultra arrives in four striking colorways: Torino Black, Monza Red, Amalfi Blue, and Roma Silver. Each hue draws inspiration from the most iconic scenes and legends of Italy's motorsport and cultural history, capturing the spirit of speed, lifestyle, and emotional beauty.Just as a supercar announces its ignition through sound and light, NOTE 60 Ultra mirrors the ritual. A Floating Taillight signature spans the rear, illuminating as the device powers on. And as a final nod to automotive heritage, NOTE 60 Ultra features an Active Matrix Display reminiscent of a supercar dashboard at startup. Concealed within the rear surface, the hidden display lights up to reveal notifications, expressive icons, or a pixel-style virtual companion.Although discreet at first glance, Infinix makes no concessions on camera performance and earmarks a new era for Infinix's imaging capability. Delivering performance on par with industry-leading standards, Infinix's Dual Flagship Imaging Architecture marks several brand-first breakthroughs and improvements across three dimensions, reinforcing its position as a signature offering.Under the hood, it's clear that NOTE 60 Ultra refuses to settle for less. Discreetly integrated within the Uni-Chassis Cam Module is a powerful triple-camera array. Anchored by a next-generation 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HPE sensor, NOTE 60 Ultra delivers ultra-high-definition clarity. And ensuring flagship-grade versatility across focal lengths, the phone is complemented by a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 periscope telephoto lens and a 112° ultra-wide lens.However, hardware alone does not define the full experience. For the first time, Infinix supports the XDR display standard with Ultra HDR Capture. Powered by a proprietary XDR Image Engine, Infinix's advanced system delivers a superior dynamic range, ideal for true-to-life photos of bright lights at night or breathtaking sunset scenes.The result is exceptional resolution that sets a higher bar for precise framing in daylight or after dark, while faithfully preserving details often lost in standard photography. Whether exploring daytime cityscapes or distant horizons, NOTE 60 Ultra excels with its advanced optical‑to‑digital zoom performance. Crisp, detailed shots are captured across a versatile zoom range, from a 2× optical crop and native 3.5× optical zoom to a 7× lossless digital zoom, extending up to 100× for extreme distances.Beyond what meets the eye, NOTE 60 Ultra carries a more subtle capability designed to accompany the user's ambition, as far as and wherever the road leads. NOTE 60 Ultra is the first¹ to introduce dual-way satellite calling with expansive global coverage across a far greater number of countries¹. Powered by two-way messaging and calling beyond traditional terrestrial networks, NOTE 60 Ultra offers an added peace of mind whether navigating remote terrain beyond cellular coverage or facing large-scale network disruptions. The device bridges regional connectivity gaps to maintain communication and enables emergency location sharing when it matters most.NOTE 60 Ultra combines category-leading performance and enduring power to support multi-sensory entertainment without interruption. Complementing this, its latest user experience delivers forward-looking innovations and AI-driven optimizations, making it more accessible and seamless for everyday use.Impressively, Infinix debuted the Proprietary Battery Self-Healing Technology. Despite featuring a massive 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery within a slim, lightweight frame, NOTE 60 Ultra is engineered to restore up to 1%² of battery health every 200 charge cycles. Complementing this breakthrough, NOTE 60 Ultra supports wired 100W All-Around Fast Charge and 50W wireless charging, achieving a full charge from 1% to 100%² in only 48 minutes through a wired connection.Even with a massive battery, Infinix pulls out all the stops to optimize for both speed and energy management. Featuring a 4nm all-big-core MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset together with Infinix's self-developed performance engine, NOTE 60 Ultra achieves up to 25%² faster multitasking, accelerated app responsiveness, and sustained smoothness.NOTE 60 Ultra excels in its class with a captivating, 1.5K Ultra HDR cinematic display. Delivering fluid 144Hz responsiveness and exceptional 4500-nit peak brightness, visuals remain vibrant across most lighting conditions. Even in motion, intelligent predictive stabilization minimizes motion sickness, whether watching a film or playing games from within a car. And just as a high-performance vehicle demands calibrated acoustics, NOTE 60 Ultra doesn't settle for less. It delivers high-fidelity audio through a stereo system with SOUND BY JBL, completing a truly compelling entertainment experience.The NOTE 60 Ultra's optimized performance enables its intelligent AI features to run fluidly and efficiently with minimal battery drain. Its integrated AI ecosystem focuses on practical daily-enhancing functions, including real-time vitals tracking via Advanced Health Monitor, personalized file organization and an adaptive AI-powered knowledge base, all evolving with user preferences. These AI capabilities are seamlessly woven into GlowSpace, a new interface debuting on XOS 16.³ Powered by Android 16, GlowSpace introduces a fully reimagined UI centered on fluid motion and luminous details that animate with every interaction.Through co-engineering with leading technology and innovation partners, Infinix has aligned NOTE 60 Ultra around a unified vision of excellence. The outcome is a benchmark-setting flagship defined not by spectacle, but by deeply integrated and purposeful engineering, inside-out.NOTE 60 Ultra comes with a promise of 3 years of major OS updates and 5 years of security patches.NOTE 60 Ultra is available in four colors: Torino Black, Monza Red, Amalfi Blue, and Roma Silver.It will be available in two variants: 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, with built-in eSIM⁴.NOTE 60 Ultra comes with a deluxe gift box with automotive-inspired display stand design. A Supercar-Inspired MagCharge Base in Zinc Alloy, a Kevlar-Pattern MagPad, a Custom Kevlar MagCase, and a Track-Edition SIM Ejector Pin are included in the gift box.¹As of launch, this device is the first commercially available smartphone to support two‑way satellite calling across multiple countries. Feature availability, supported regions and coverage are subject to local certification, network deployment and market conditions.²All data comes from Infinix laboratories. The testing data may vary slightly between different test versions and testing environments.³The specific XOS upgrade plan for each model will be announced separately. Please note that availability of this upgrade may be limited in certain countries.⁴eSIM availability is carrier and region-dependent; it may not be supported in all countries.Hashtag: #Infinix

