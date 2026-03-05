(Left) Founder of Celovis, Sammy Chong (Right) KITSUI Product





KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2026 - In conjunction withand its themeShopee’sshines a spotlight on brands with a purpose. From jewellery labelto wellness brand, sellers are leveraging Shopee’s platform tools to scale operations, innovate, and reinvest in their communities. Running untilthe sale period brings together curated deals from female-powered enterprises nationwide, underscoring how e-Commerce can support business ambitions and meaningful impact.In 2014,startedwith justin her pocket, transforming a modest jewellery venture into an eight-figure online brand anchored in a clear message, “Unbreakable You.”More than a tagline, it reflectscommitment to crafting durable pieces that remind women of their strength and resilience. As the brand grew, insights gathered through Shopee’s platform allowedto better understand customer behaviour and product trends, enabling the team to refine collections, scale production with confidence and introduce designs backed by proven demand. Today,has expanded beyond Malaysia into theandwithnext in sight.That growth has also translated into meaningful impact. Empowerment shapes not onlydesigns but also the foundation of its campaigns and company culture. During Women’s Month and Pink October 2025, the brand donated part of its profits to support single mothers and health awareness initiatives.“When women become unbreakable, businesses become unstoppable. By investing in women, both our customers and our team, we’ve built a strong community that grows together with the brand,” shared Chong.Thiscontinues its momentum on Shopee by tapping into the platform’sto collaborate with content creators, hosting eight-hour livestreams ondaily, and offering a specialpromotion untilFounded on the belief that true beauty transcends outward appearance,has spent two decades developing health and wellness products tailored to women’s needs. Since 2004, the brand has centered its approach on understanding women’s lifestyles and evolving priorities. In the spirit ofbelieves that prioritising personal well-being contributes to stronger, more supportive communities.Focusing on women-centric formulations, the brand conducts research and gathers insights from real women within its community. “Through research and customer feedback, we continue to better understand our customers’ lifestyles and wellness goals, ensuring our products address real needs and evolving expectations,” shared a spokesperson fromhas expanded its reach nationwide by leveraging Shopee’s platform tools. Throughthe brand collaborates with hosts and engages customers in real time, while platform feedback informs product refinement and ongoing innovation.Thisshoppers can learn more about women’s health and well-being by tuning intoonfromand explore the brand’s full wellness range with an exclusiveHead to Shopee now and visitto shop thefeaturing a curated line-up of women-led brands likeandat discounted prices. Discover trending fashion, beauty picks and enjoy deals as low asand many more.Don’t forget to also visitto explore Raya essentials and get ready to check out onwithandHashtag: #Shopee #InternationalWomensDay2026 #Sale

