Celovis Taps into a Woman's Unbreakable Strength
In 2014, Sammy Chong started Celovis with just RM200 in her pocket, transforming a modest jewellery venture into an eight-figure online brand anchored in a clear message, “Unbreakable You.”
More than a tagline, it reflects Celovis’ commitment to crafting durable pieces that remind women of their strength and resilience. As the brand grew, insights gathered through Shopee’s platform allowed Celovis to better understand customer behaviour and product trends, enabling the team to refine collections, scale production with confidence and introduce designs backed by proven demand. Today, Celovis has expanded beyond Malaysia into the Philippines and Thailand, with Indonesia next in sight.
That growth has also translated into meaningful impact. Empowerment shapes not only Celovis’ designs but also the foundation of its campaigns and company culture. During Women’s Month and Pink October 2025, the brand donated part of its profits to support single mothers and health awareness initiatives.
“When women become unbreakable, businesses become unstoppable. By investing in women, both our customers and our team, we’ve built a strong community that grows together with the brand,” shared Chong.
This Women’s Day 38 Sale, Celovis continues its momentum on Shopee by tapping into the platform’s Affiliate Programme to collaborate with content creators, hosting eight-hour livestreams on Shopee Live daily, and offering a special Buy 2 Get 38% Off promotion until 8 March.
KITSUI Focuses on Women’s Wellness
Founded on the belief that true beauty transcends outward appearance, KITSUI has spent two decades developing health and wellness products tailored to women’s needs. Since 2004, the brand has centered its approach on understanding women’s lifestyles and evolving priorities. In the spirit of “Give to Gain,” KITSUI believes that prioritising personal well-being contributes to stronger, more supportive communities.
Focusing on women-centric formulations, the brand conducts research and gathers insights from real women within its community. “Through research and customer feedback, we continue to better understand our customers’ lifestyles and wellness goals, ensuring our products address real needs and evolving expectations,” shared a spokesperson from KITSUI.
KITSUI has expanded its reach nationwide by leveraging Shopee’s platform tools. Through Shopee Live, the brand collaborates with hosts and engages customers in real time, while platform feedback informs product refinement and ongoing innovation.
This International Women's Day, shoppers can learn more about women’s health and well-being by tuning into KITSUI’s 16-hour Shopee Live session on 8 March from 7AM to 2AM, and explore the brand’s full wellness range with an exclusive 15% off voucher.
Shop Women’s Day 38 Sale on Shopee
Head to Shopee now and visit Get Ready With Shopee (#GRWS) to shop the Women’s Day 38 Sale, featuring a curated line-up of women-led brands like Celovis and KITSUI at discounted prices. Discover trending fashion, beauty picks and enjoy deals as low as RM38, Buy 2 Get 38% off vouchers, 15% off promotions and many more.
Don’t forget to also visit Shopee Bazar Hebat Raya to explore Raya essentials and get ready to check out on 10 March with 50% off Raya Fashion Trends, Daily 50% off Shopee Live Vouchers, and Free Shipping No Min Spend.
