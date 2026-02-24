UBT251 is a triple agonist of the receptors for GLP-1, GIP and glucagon (triple G), being jointly developed by United Biotechnology and Novo Nordisk

In a placebo-controlled phase 2 trial in Chinese people with overweight or obesity, UBT251 led to a statistically significant mean weight loss of up to 19.7% after 24 weeks

UBT251 appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile consistent with incretin-based therapies.



[i] Based on the efficacy estimand according to the trial protocol, regardless of dose modification





GUANGDONG, CHINA & BAGSVÆRD, DENMARK - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 February 2026 - The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (TUL) and Novo Nordisk A/S (Novo Nordisk) today announced topline results from a Chinese phase 2 trial of UBT251, a triple agonist of the receptors for GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon (triple G).UBT251 is being jointly developed by TUL's wholly-owned subsidiary The United Bio-Technology (Hengqin) Co., Ltd. (United Biotechnology) and Novo Nordisk under an agreement signed in March 2025. United Biotechnology is responsible for development in Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, while Novo Nordisk is responsible for development in the rest of the world.The trial, conducted by United Biotechnology, investigated the safety and efficacy of once-weekly injectable 2 mg, 4 mg and 6 mg doses of UBT251 compared to placebo in Chinese people with overweight or obesity. From a baseline mean body weight of 92.2 kg, the highest mean weight loss observed for people treated with UBT251 was 19.7% (-17.5 kg) compared to 2.0% (-1.6kg) in the placebo group after 24 weeks of treatment[i].Moreover, all dose groups of UBT251 showed statistically significant improvements relative to placebo on key secondary endpoints, including waist circumference, blood glucose, blood pressure and lipids.In the trial, UBT251 appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile. The most common adverse events were gastrointestinal, and the vast majority were mild to moderate and diminished over time, consistent with incretin-based therapies."The success of the phase 2 clinical trial of UBT251 in China represents another significant milestone in TUL's innovation-driven development," said Mr Tsoi Hoi Shan, Chairman of TUL. "We will continue to focus on chronic diseases, including endocrine and metabolic disorders, accelerate the further development of UBT251, and strive to bring more high-quality treatment options to patients worldwide at the earliest opportunity.""We are very encouraged by these data from the trial in China, which demonstrate the potential of UBT251 and its differentiated clinical profile and safety and tolerability profile," said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president, chief scientific officer and head of Research and Development at Novo Nordisk. "We look forward to reporting data from a global trial with UBT251 conducted by Novo Nordisk next year."Novo Nordisk recently initiated a global phase 1b/2a trial investigating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of different doses of UBT251 for up to 28 weeks in around 330 people living with overweight or obesity. Topline data from that trial is expected in 2027. Novo Nordisk also expects to initiate a phase 2 trial with UBT251 in people with type 2 diabetes in the second half of 2026.United Biotechnology will present detailed data from the Chinese phase 2 trial at a medical congress later this year. Based on the results of this trial, the company is planning to initiate a phase 3 trial in Chinese patients with overweight or obesity.This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial enrolled a total of 205 Chinese patients with obesity (BMI ≥ 28.0 kg/m²) or overweight (24.0 kg/m² ≤ BMI < 28.0 kg/m²) with at least one weight-related comorbidity. The baseline mean body weight of the patients was 92.2 kg, with a baseline mean BMI of 33.1 kg/m².Patients were randomly assigned to receive weekly subcutaneous injections of UBT251 in doses of 2 mg, 4 mg, 6 mg, or placebo for 24 weeks.The primary endpoint of the trial was the percentage change in body weight from baseline after 24 weeks of treatment.UBT251 is a long-acting synthetic peptide triple agonist targeting the receptors for GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1), GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and glucagon.In March 2025, United Biotechnology entered an exclusive license agreement with Novo Nordisk A/S for UBT251. Under the agreement, Novo Nordisk obtained exclusive worldwide rights (excluding Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan) to develop, manufacture and commercialise UBT251. United Biotechnology retained the rights for UBT251 in Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.Hashtag: #UBT251

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About TUL and United Biotechnology

Founded in 1990, TUL (HKEX: 3933) is mainly engaged in the research and development, production and sales of pharmaceuticals, and ranks among the leading integrated pharmaceutical companies in China. TUL currently boasts seven production bases, covering intermediate products, bulk medicine, finished products, veterinary drugs, empty capsule casings, and medical devices, with the sales networks dotted across nearly 80 countries and regions. United Biotechnology, located in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, serves as the biopharmaceutical R&D headquarter of TUL. United Biotechnology focuses on the development of high-end biopharmaceuticals to treat major chronic diseases. For more information, please visit www.tul.com.cn.





About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 68,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.



