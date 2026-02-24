KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The High Court here today ordered a couple to enter their defence on a charge of trafficking 173 kilogrammes of methamphetamine four years ago.

Judge Nurulhuda Nur’aini Mohamad Nor made the ruling after finding that the prosecution had successfully established a prima facie case against Adam Tan Seng Tek, 34, and a Vietnamese woman, Nguyen Thi Kim Thanh, 33, at the end of the prosecution’s case.

“The court finds that there is evidence of possession and direct knowledge as well as trafficking (of the drugs) by both accused,” said the judge.

She then set May 5 and 6 for the two accused to enter their defence by giving sworn testimony in court.

According to the charge, they are jointly accused of trafficking 172,741.10 grammes of methamphetamine at a condominium unit at Residensi Kiara Jalil 1 here at 9.30 pm on February 24, 2022.

The charge was framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides the death penalty or life imprisonment and, if not sentenced to death, whipping of not fewer than 15 strokes.

Today’s proceedings were attended by Deputy Public Prosecutor Anis Wahidah Mohamad, while the couple was represented by lawyers Kee Wei Lon, Ee Gen You and Siti Summaiyah Ahmad Jaafar.

A total of six prosecution witnesses were called to testify during the trial, which began on October 13 last year. — Bernama