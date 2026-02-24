Here are five fashion picks from Malaysian homegrown brands to shop from on 25 Feb Jualan Awal Ramadan:
1. UMMA
Step into Raya with UMMA’s Kebarung Labuh Harum Mekar, designed for effortless celebrations with its airy, semi-sheer fabric and loose silhouette. A favourite of Malaysian singer Mimi Fly, the piece blends timeless tradition with a touch of modern grace, featuring delicate lace trims and available in soft green and light cream colours.
For a limited time, shoppers can purchase a Kebarung Labuh Harum Mekar together with the Baju Kebarung Labuh in the same order to snag a complimentary blending sponge as a special add-on, and score up to 15% off orders totalling RM80 or above, exclusively on Shopee.
2. Asikin Ahmad
Crafted with versatility in mind, the Linen Bayu Sulam Kurung by Asikin Ahmad serves more than one occasion. Made from breathable linen, it provides cooling comfort during long festive days, while its relaxed silhouette and straight-cut skirt add structure.
Designed for versatility beyond Raya, the set remains suitable across functions from festive celebrations to professional settings, and comes in six available colours at Shopee’s Feb 25 Jualan Awal Ramadan. Explore the design and unlock a 15% off store voucher with a minimum spend of RM130, available exclusively on the platform.
3. Theins
Steal the spotlight this Syawal with Theins’ best-selling Mahsuri Baju Kurung for a lasting impression. Composed of a modern flared top with subtle shoulder pads, the silhouette frames the wearer with structured poise, while the pleated skirt introduces fluid movement that naturally draws attention.
Designed for those who appreciate statement dressing with polish, the set naturally draws attention with its range of stunning colours. For just RM146, shoppers can get up to 15% off their orders and check out any item from Theins’ new Raya collection to receive a complimentarysampul duit raya packet, thoughtfully included to ease preparations for duit raya exchanges.
4. Pazze
Capture the spirit of togetherness with coordinated family portraits in matching sets from Pazze. The father-son Baju Melayu Modern Slim Fit from the Sedondon Series is intentionally designed with discreet wudhu-friendly zips along the sleeves and sides. This thoughtful feature allows for easy ablution without compromising appearance, enabling wearers to transition seamlessly from prayers to Raya festivities.
With more than 10 colours and a broad size range for adults and children, Pazze offers Malaysians a functional choice for family dressing, and prayer times throughout Raya. Shoppers can also tune in to daily livestreams to watch their live product demonstrations and unlock exclusive 30% off vouchers for livestream purchases.
5. HAYĀ Group
With festive expenses often adding up quickly, finding a Raya outfit that balances style and affordability can be a challenge. With the Satin Blouse Set from HAYĀ Group, Malaysians can celebrate Raya guilt-free. Offering savings of up to 30% off exclusively on Shopee, the set presents a budget-conscious option for those seeking style without overspending, making festive fashion both accessible and rewarding.
The classic Kedah-cut top pairs effortlessly with a long wrap skirt that secures neatly at the waist, creating a flattering yet refined silhouette. Crafted from soft foil fabric that feels comfortable, wrinkle-resistant, and easy to iron, the fit remains ideal for enjoying celebrations without straining the wallet.
Shopee’s Bazar Hebat Ramadan Sale on 25 February
From exclusive vouchers to livestream discounts and affordable deals on Malaysia’s favourite local fashion brands, shoppers can add to cart their favourite festive look, support local names, and indulge in Shopee Lagi Murah prices exclusively at the Feb 25 Jualan Awal Ramadan Sale. With practical perks like Free Shipping with No Minimum Spend, Malaysians can ensure their orders arrive in time for balik kampung journeys and open house visits. Step into Syawal feeling coordinated, comfortable, and Raya-ready, only at Shopee’s Bazar Hebat Ramadan Sale.
