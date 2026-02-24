KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 February 2026 - As Malaysians embrace the holy month of Ramadan, preparations for Raya are gathering pace, with shoppers seeking coordinated modest fashion for the upcoming celebrations. In conjunction with thepeak daybrings together curated collections from popular local fashion brands in one convenient hub. Paired with attractive deals, livestream-exclusive discounts and special rewards, families can shop for their Raya looks and essentials with ease while supporting Malaysian brands.Here are five fashion picks from Malaysian homegrown brands to shop from onStep into Raya with Kebarung Labuh Harum Mekar , designed for effortless celebrations with its airy, semi-sheer fabric and loose silhouette. A favourite of Malaysian singerthe piece blends timeless tradition with a touch of modern grace, featuring delicate lace trims and available in soft green and light cream colours.For a limited time, shoppers can purchase atogether with thein the same order to snag a complimentary blending sponge as a special add-on, and score up toorders totalling RM80 or above, exclusively on Shopee.Crafted with versatility in mind, the Linen Bayu Sulam Kurung byserves more than one occasion. Made from breathable linen, it provides cooling comfort during long festive days, while its relaxed silhouette and straight-cut skirt add structure.Designed for versatility beyond Raya, the set remains suitable across functions from festive celebrations to professional settings, and comes in six available colours atExplore the design and unlock awith a minimum spend of RM130, available exclusively on the platform.Steal the spotlight this Syawal withbest-selling Mahsuri Baju Kurung for a lasting impression. Composed of a modern flared top with subtle shoulder pads, the silhouette frames the wearer with structured poise, while the pleated skirt introduces fluid movement that naturally draws attention.Designed for those who appreciate statement dressing with polish, the set naturally draws attention with its range of stunning colours. For just RM146, shoppers can get up totheir orders and check out any item fromnew Raya collection to receive a complimentarypacket, thoughtfully included to ease preparations for duit raya exchanges.Capture the spirit of togetherness with coordinated family portraits in matching sets fromThe father-son Baju Melayu Modern Slim Fit from theis intentionally designed with discreet wudhu-friendly zips along the sleeves and sides. This thoughtful feature allows for easy ablution without compromising appearance, enabling wearers to transition seamlessly from prayers to Raya festivities.With more than 10 colours and a broad size range for adults and children,offers Malaysians a functional choice for family dressing, and prayer times throughout Raya. Shoppers can also tune in toto watch their live product demonstrations and unlock exclusivevouchers for livestream purchases.With festive expenses often adding up quickly, finding a Raya outfit that balances style and affordability can be a challenge. With the Satin Blouse Set fromMalaysians can celebrate Raya guilt-free. Offering savings of up to, the set presents a budget-conscious option for those seeking style without overspending, making festive fashion both accessible and rewarding.The classic Kedah-cut top pairs effortlessly with a long wrap skirt that secures neatly at the waist, creating a flattering yet refined silhouette. Crafted from soft foil fabric that feels comfortable, wrinkle-resistant, and easy to iron, the fit remains ideal for enjoying celebrations without straining the wallet.From exclusive vouchers to livestream discounts and affordable deals on Malaysia’s favourite local fashion brands, shoppers can add to cart their favourite festive look, support local names, and indulge inexclusively at theWith practical perks likeMalaysians can ensure their orders arrive in time for balik kampung journeys and open house visits. Step into Syawal feeling coordinated, comfortable, and Raya-ready, only at Shopee’s Bazar Hebat Ramadan Sale Hashtag: #Shopee #Ramadan #Sale

