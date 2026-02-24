[email protected]

[email protected]

London, United Kingdom - Newsfile Corp. - 24 February 2026 - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company") will host a conference call on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. A press release containing the financial results will be issued before the call.Monday, March 2, 20264:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)+1-800-715-9871+1-647-932-3411Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact RedChip Companies at 1-407-644-4256.The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay at: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14627 Samantha DowdProsek PartnersDave GentryRedChip Companies, Inc.1-407-644-4256

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies. Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.



For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com