KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Sacked Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today declined comment about his future as federal Opposition leader, offering only a brief “later” when questioned by reporters in Parliament.

His position has been thrown into doubt following his expulsion from Bersatu, prompting speculation about who will lead the Opposition bloc.

Allies who were with Hamzah offered differing perspectives.

Datuk Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang) was cautious, saying that while Perikatan Nasional (PN) had finalised its new chairman, other matters, including the Opposition Leader post, “will follow later.”

Current Bersatu deputy president Datuk Radzi Jidin also urged the media to remain patient.

However, former Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan expressed a clear preference, saying that he personally hopes Hamzah will remain in his post.

“I feel that the decision on who should be the Opposition leader should be made by the MPs themselves,” Wan Saiful said, adding that he believes the new PN chairman (Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar of PAS) will make the “best decision.”

He noted that the nomination for the post would come from PAS, but pointed out that Hamzah himself was previously nominated by PAS, suggesting continuity was possible.

Wan Saiful also claimed that the opposition bloc, which he said comprises 18 MPs aligned with Hamzah, will continue to support him, and expressed hope that the matter would be resolved this week to avoid any prolonged uncertainty.