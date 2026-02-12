(Left) ARWAAFOOD, (Right) Zoe Arisah Model

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2026 - With Ramadan less than two weeks away, festive shopping is already in full swing as Malaysians prepare earlier than ever, from refreshing their wardrobes to stocking up on Ramadan meals. This seasonal momentum marks a pivotal period for local sellers likeandto scale with confidence, leveraging the platform's insights, content tools, and fulfillment solutions ahead of the festive rush.Ramadan is often described as the busiest season, but for local food brands like, it is also a defining period that reflects what the brand stands for: delivering nostalgic, accessible, easy-to-prepare meals. As families prepare for sahur, iftar, and eventually Hari Raya, demand surges not just for convenience, but for meals that carry memory, meaning, and comfort. This season presents both responsibility and opportunity, particularly with the brand's launch ofa festive limited-edition meal created to gift the joy, nostalgia, and family togetherness that Ramadan reminds.To meet rising festive demand,embracedas a direct way to reach shoppers already preparing for the season. Through livestreams, the brand brought its Raya offerings to life with live mukbangs, real-time interaction, and demonstrations that mirrored how families can enjoy these meals at home. Between January and February,recorded aincrease in overall sales, signalling a stronger reach among consumers actively searching for sahur and iftar solutions.As demand accelerated, operational readiness became just as critical.relied onsolutions to manage warehousing, packing, and delivery, allowing the brand to redirect its focus toward product quality and consistency during the seasonal surge. "Ramadan challenges us to grow without losing our values or quality. By connecting with shoppers throughand relying on the platform's fulfillment support, we could deliverto more families while staying true to the flavours Malaysians cherish," saidForbecame a natural extension of its craft, not a sales tactic, but a storytelling platform. Founded as a bespoke fashion house rooted in Malaysian heritage, the brand leveraged live commerce to unveil its 2026 Raya collection and bring its craftsmanship closer to shoppers nationwide.Throughbrought audiences behind the scenes with live sewing demonstrations, fabric storytelling, and virtual fittings that conveyed the craftsmanship behind its collection. These sessions deepened transparency for high-intent shoppers while turning engagement into measurable results. "During the exclusive launch of our new collection on Shopee, that trust translated into aGoing live has truly helped us build closer relationships with our customers," shared a representative fromShopee's performance insights also gave the brand a clearer picture of what customers were looking for during peak seasons like Ramadan. By understanding traffic trends, campaign spikes, and earnings across Shopee,could plan inventory with greater certainty instead of relying on guesswork. With this clearer direction, the brand introducedunder its new collection, and increased production byto ensure they could meet the festive rush. Malaysians can also enjoywhen they purchase a selected Baju Kurung together with a Baju Melayu in the same order. Altogether, these steps helped the brand scale with confidence and better serve families celebrating.More than a marketplace, Shopee continues to serve as a growth partner for local brands such asand, helping them connect with Malaysian shoppers during Ramadan and beyond. This festive season, Shopee brings the Ramadan experience closer to home withand up toFrom prayer essentials to groceries for simple sahur and iftar meals, shoppers can find it all in one place. Malaysians can visit Shopee's Bazar Hebat Ramadan Sale for even more value, with exciting mid-month promotions taking place on

