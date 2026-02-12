ARWAAFOOD Reaches Malaysian Households Nationwide.
Ramadan is often described as the busiest season, but for local food brands like ARWAAFOOD, it is also a defining period that reflects what the brand stands for: delivering nostalgic, accessible, easy-to-prepare meals. As families prepare for sahur, iftar, and eventually Hari Raya, demand surges not just for convenience, but for meals that carry memory, meaning, and comfort. This season presents both responsibility and opportunity, particularly with the brand’s launch of Kotak Riang Raya Opah, a festive limited-edition meal created to gift the joy, nostalgia, and family togetherness that Ramadan reminds.
To meet rising festive demand, ARWAAFOOD embraced Shopee Live as a direct way to reach shoppers already preparing for the season. Through livestreams, the brand brought its Raya offerings to life with live mukbangs, real-time interaction, and demonstrations that mirrored how families can enjoy these meals at home. Between January and February, ARWAAFOOD recorded a 170% increase in overall sales, signalling a stronger reach among consumers actively searching for sahur and iftar solutions.
As demand accelerated, operational readiness became just as critical. ARWAAFOOD relied on Fulfilled by Shopee (FBS) solutions to manage warehousing, packing, and delivery, allowing the brand to redirect its focus toward product quality and consistency during the seasonal surge. “Ramadan challenges us to grow without losing our values or quality. By connecting with shoppers through Shopee Live and relying on the platform's fulfillment support, we could deliver Kotak Riang Raya Opah to more families while staying true to the flavours Malaysians cherish,” said Hadi Kaderi, Co-founder of ARWAAFOOD.
Zoe Arisah Scales Confidently Ahead of Ramadan
For Zoe Arisah, Shopee Live became a natural extension of its craft, not a sales tactic, but a storytelling platform. Founded as a bespoke fashion house rooted in Malaysian heritage, the brand leveraged live commerce to unveil its 2026 Raya collection and bring its craftsmanship closer to shoppers nationwide.
Through Shopee Live, Zoe Arisah brought audiences behind the scenes with live sewing demonstrations, fabric storytelling, and virtual fittings that conveyed the craftsmanship behind its collection. These sessions deepened transparency for high-intent shoppers while turning engagement into measurable results. “During the exclusive launch of our new collection on Shopee, that trust translated into a 70% month-on-month growth in livestream sales from December to January 2026. Going live has truly helped us build closer relationships with our customers,” shared a representative from Zoe Arisah.
Shopee’s performance insights also gave the brand a clearer picture of what customers were looking for during peak seasons like Ramadan. By understanding traffic trends, campaign spikes, and earnings across Shopee, Zoe Arisah could plan inventory with greater certainty instead of relying on guesswork. With this clearer direction, the brand introduced 10 new designs under its new collection, and increased production by 50% to ensure they could meet the festive rush. Malaysians can also enjoy RM15 off when they purchase a selected Baju Kurung together with a Baju Melayu in the same order. Altogether, these steps helped the brand scale with confidence and better serve families celebrating.
Support Local at Shopee’s Bazaar Hebat Ramadan Sale
More than a marketplace, Shopee continues to serve as a growth partner for local brands such as Zoe Arisah and ARWAAFOOD, helping them connect with Malaysian shoppers during Ramadan and beyond. This festive season, Shopee brings the Ramadan experience closer to home with weekly Shopee Live sessions showcasing new fashion arrivals, Free Shipping with no minimum spend, and up to 50% off on ShopeeFood orders. From prayer essentials to groceries for simple sahur and iftar meals, shoppers can find it all in one place. Malaysians can visit Shopee’s Bazar Hebat Ramadan Sale for even more value, with exciting mid-month promotions taking place on 15 February.
