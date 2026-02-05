HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2026 - DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited will announce its 2025 Full Year Results after market close on 3 March 2026, followed by an analyst presentation live webcast on 4 March 2026.





Date: Wednesday, 4 March 2026

Time: 09:30-10:30 am (Hong Kong Time)

Presented by: Mr. Scott Price, Group Chief Executive and Mr. Tom van der Lee, Group Chief Financial Officer





Wednesday, 25 February 2026. Kindly RSVP by completing the form on or before





To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log in ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the presentation will be available via webcast on DFI Retail Group's website





Should you have any queries please email us at [email protected]





Hashtag: #DFIRetailGroup #Mannings #Guardian #7-Eleven #Wellcome #MarketPlace #IKEA #yuu

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group (the 'Group') is a leading Asian retailer, driven by its purpose to "Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments".

At 1 December 2025, the Group and its associates operated over 7,400 outlets, and employed over 81,000 people across 12 markets.

The Group is dedicated to delivering quality, value and service to Asian consumers through a compelling retail experience, supported by an extensive store network and highly efficient supply chains.

The Group and its associates, operates a portfolio of well-known brands across five key divisions: health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings and restaurants.

