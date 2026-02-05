SonicWall Proudly Honours 113 Global Partners Recognized for Driving Innovation, Fueling Growth and Delivering Cybersecurity Excellence, Including 34 in Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ)

Distributor of the Year (ANZ) : Dicker Data (NZ)

Partner of the Year (ANZ): Hitech Support

Partner Sales Hero of the Year (ANZ): Glen Houlihan — TEAMnetwork

Partner Technical Hero of the Year (ANZ): Focus Networks

Newcomer of the Year (ANZ): myNet

Distributor of the Year (ASEAN): Pacific Tech Pte Ltd

Partner of the Year (ASEAN): Solutions Partner, Inc.

Enterprise Partner of the Year (ASEAN): Future D Sdn Bhd

Managed Security Partner of the Year (ASEAN): PT Salix Scura Sanctuary

Newcomer of the Year (ASEAN): PT Teknologi Mandiri Integritas

Partner Sales Hero of the Year (ASEAN): Nguyen Thanh Son — N-TEK Distribution Technology Co., Ltd

Distributor of the Year (GCR): Data World Computer & Communications Ltd.

Cloud Secure Edge Partner of the Year (GCR): Nexus Solutions Limited

Partner Sales Hero of the Year (GCR): Cheng Bingsong — Nanjing Yinqiang

Partner of the Year (GCR): Shenzhen Secuunion Info-Tech

Newcomer of the Year (GCR): Shenzhen Cydefend Communication Information Technology

Enterprise Partner of the Year (GCR): Shih Chiang Computer

Distributor of the Year (India & SAARC): Inflow Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Partner of the Year (India & SAARC): eCAPS Computers India Pvt Ltd

Partner Sales Hero of the Year (India & SAARC): Ranajoy Roy — Softshield Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Enterprise Partner of the Year (India & SAARC): DigitalTrack Solutions Private Limited

Newcomer of the Year (India & SAARC): Solaris Consultancy Services Ltd

Cloud Secure Edge Partner of the Year (India & SAARC): ITCG Solutions Private Limited

Partner of the Year (India & SAARC): Star Tech and Engineering Ltd.

Distributor of the Year (Japan): MARUBENI INFORMATION SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

Partner of the Year (Japan): NIHON ICS CO., LTD.

Newcomer of the Year (Japan): SECURE EDGE Inc.

Partner Sales Hero of the Year (Japan): HIRONOBU ABUKAWA — DAIWABO INFORMATION SYSTEM CO., LTD.

Partner Technical Hero of the Year (Japan): RYOYA SUGAMOTO — TAKARAJOHO INC.

Cloud Secure Edge Partner of the Year (Japan): RUNSYSTEM CO., LTD.

Distributor of the Year (Korea): SECUWIDE Corp.

Partner of the Year (Korea): MAYMUST Co., Ltd.

Newcomer of the Year (Korea): Bigsun Systems

Partner Sales Hero of the Year (Korea): Heo Hoon — KT Engineering

ANZ: Hitech Support

Hitech Support ASEAN: Solutions Partner, Inc.

Solutions Partner, Inc. GCR: Shenzhen Secuunion Info-Tech

Shenzhen Secuunion Info-Tech India: eCAPS Computers India Pvt Ltd

eCAPS Computers India Pvt Ltd Japan: NIHON ICS CO., LTD.

NIHON ICS CO., LTD. Korea: MAYMUST Co., Ltd.

MAYMUST Co., Ltd. SAARC: Star Tech and Engineering Ltd.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2026 - SonicWall today announced the recipients of its 2026 Partner Awards, recognizing top-performing SonicWall partners and distributors across Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ), and around the world for their exceptional commitment to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions. This year, SonicWall honored 113 partners globally, including 34 in APJ, for helping customers navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape.The annual Partner Awards recognize partners who achieved standout performance and measurable impact in helping customers reduce risk and strengthen their security posture throughout the year. Partners were nominated across multiple categories in each region, showcasing outstanding performance, customer impact and technical expertise. SonicWall selected one partner per region in each category from a large pool of nominees. The winners were decided based on a comprehensive matrix of criteria, including, but not limited to, highest revenue performance, partner count, growth and overall contribution to the SonicWall ecosystem."These award winners represent the very best of our partner community,". "Their continued commitment to innovation, customer success and cybersecurity excellence continues to fuel SonicWall's growth and deliver meaningful protection for organizations of all sizes. We're proud to recognize these partners for the impact they make every day."said, "APJ is one of SonicWall's most diverse and dynamic regions, and these partners exemplify what strong regional execution looks like in practice. Across APJ, we recognize our channel partners across multiple categories and sub-regions to reflect the scale, diversity, and varying levels of market maturity across the region. These award winners have demonstrated consistent growth, deep customer engagement, and a strong commitment to delivering real cybersecurity outcomes."SonicWall extends a special congratulations to the following partners, named, recognized across multiple sub-regions to reflect the scale and diversity of the region. These partners were recognized for their exceptional performance, sustained growth, and unwavering commitment to delivering cybersecurity outcomes and services to customers across their respective sub-regions throughout the year.For more information about the SonicWall Partner Program and to see all the winners, visit www.sonicwall.com/partners Hashtag: #SonicWall

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SonicWall