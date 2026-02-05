KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The family of murdered Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu has refunded to the Malaysian Government more than RM4.8 million in damages, inclusive of interest, following a Court of Appeal ruling that absolved the government of liability for her death in 2006.

Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo, representing Altantuya’s family, said the entire amount had been preserved untouched in their stakeholder account, in strict compliance with the court’s order.

“The entire sum previously paid pursuant to the conditional stay order of the Shah Alam Court, comprising the full judgment sum and all accrued interest, was remitted in full to the Government of Malaysia yesterday,” she said in a statement today.

Sangeet added that the same course was taken in respect of Abdul Razak Baginda, with the remittance effected in accordance with the deductions ordered by the Court of Appeal.

“As Altantuya’s father has consistently said, this case has never been about money. What he seeks are answers, accountability, and acknowledgement. The prompt and full return of the sum, together with the interest earned, reflects that position in the clearest possible terms,” she said.

The refund stems from a 2025 High Court decision that ordered both the Malaysian Government and Abdul Razak to each pay RM4.7 million to Altantuya’s family and deposit the sums pending the outcome of their appeals.

The Court of Appeal held that the government was not vicariously liable for Altantuya’s death, ruling that the acts of the two former police officers, Sirul Azhar Umar and Azilah Hadri, were committed outside the scope of their duties.

Altantuya’s parents and grandson filed a RM100 million lawsuit in 2007, claiming that her death caused them mental shock and psychological trauma.

In 2022, the Shah Alam High Court allowed the suit and ordered Azilah, Sirul Azhar, Abdul Razak and the government to jointly pay RM5 million in damages. The government and Abdul Razak subsequently appealed.

Azilah and Sirul Azhar were convicted in 2009 of murdering Altantuya in Shah Alam between Oct 19 and 20, 2006. The Federal Court upheld their convictions and death sentences in 2015 after overturning a prior acquittal by the Court of Appeal. — Bernama