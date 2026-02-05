1) Empowering SMEs for the AI Era​

Solution Day

(5–6 February)

2) AI in Education Forum Series & Showcase (5–6 February)

3) AI

Driven Solutions for

Smarter Property Sharing Session (9 February)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2026 - The national "15th Five-Year Plan" recommendation has clearly identified the "AI+" initiative as a core strategic deployment. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has also positioned artificial intelligence (AI) as a key development direction for new productive forces. The HKSAR Government is actively aligning with national policies, and theemphasises AI as a core industry for Hong Kong's future development.To expand AI application scenarios and enhance enterprises' competitiveness, the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) is hosting the inaugural, which officially opens today. Professor SUN Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, HKSAR Government, and the Hon Sunny TAN, Chairman, Hong Kong Productivity Council, officiated at the opening ceremony, underscoring the Government's and the industry's shared determination to drive the broader adoption of AI applications. Registration for the event has been enthusiastic, with over 3,000 representatives from the Government, industry, academia and research communities expected to attend, reflecting the "AI for all" trend and strong market demand for digital solutions.The three-day event focuses on three major themes, including, andshowcasing nearly 100 ready-to-deploy AI solutions covering diverse scenarios such as operations management, customer interaction, school administration and teaching, and building maintenance. It marks AI's shift from concept demonstrations to real-world deployment, injecting practical momentum into Hong Kong's new industrialisation and smart city development.AI is transforming the world at an unprecedented pace. Hong Kong, with its unique strengths in research foundation, international talent pool and open market environment, provides the ideal soil for advancing the industrialisation of AI. The HKSAR Government has been promoting the development of AI in a comprehensive manner across research, computing power, data, talent and funding. HKPC also actively assists enterprises in mastering AI technologies and enhancing AI governance, not only laying a solid foundation for application by businesses, but also nurturing digitally skilled talent with a vision for the future and driving the continuous upgrading of industries. HKPC has long supported and worked closely with the HKSAR Government in advancing innovation and technology development. Let us continue to work hand in hand and seize opportunities, and jointly propel Hong Kong to become a leading pioneer of smart transformation in Asia"."HKPC actively responds to the national '15th Five-Year Plan' recommendation and fully supports the HKSAR Government's direction of promoting the deep integration and application innovation of AI across various industries. This showcase aims to build a transformation bridge from 'seeing' to 'doing', not only demonstrating the broad potential of AI technologies, but also providing actionable and scalable pathways to help enterprises extend pilot projects into full-scale deployment, thereby realising AI-driven industry transformation." He further noted, "As AI adoption accelerates, robust cyber security protection is the foundation for responsible AI use. According to the latest report from the Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Centre, local cyber security incidents in 2025 rose by 27% year-on-year, reaching a record high. HKPC will continue supporting enterprises in building a secure and trustworthy AI application environment, so the industry can innovate with confidence and transform with assurance."The "AI with HKPC" Smart Solutions Showcase Series focuses on four common pain points enterprises face during AI transformation, which is "integration challenges, insufficient funding, security concerns, and talent shortage". Guided by the philosophy of "technology as a bridge, industry as the foundation," HKPC promotes the popularisation and industrialisation of AI applications. Through the showcase, local SMEs can gain deeper understanding of practical AI use cases across business operations, while also accessing a series of technical solutions and services. HKPC's self-developed multipurpose AI platformaims to respond to the "integration challenges" commonly faced by most enterprises in AI transformation, with "ease of use" as the core concept, providing an end-to-end and executable AI transformation support system for the common needs of different industries. It currently offers six large language model (LLM) modules, over 30 commonly used functional modules, and around 40 applications, supporting rapid development and deployment of smart solutions. This significantly lowers development costs and technical barriers, enabling enterprises to deploy and launch customised AI systems within several weeks. The platform makes AI more accessible, empowering SMEs to kick-start smartification transformation with ease.HKPC also providesto help enterprises address "security concerns". The services cover AI governance framework design, ethics and compliance review, data privacy assessment, AI content and model security testing, as well as enhancements to model transparency, supporting enterprises in optimising AI systems to meet international standards and establishing a sustainable and responsible AI application framework. In addition, to tackle the "talent shortage" pain point, HKPC offers supportingto strengthen enterprises' understanding and practical capabilities in AI application. This helps build a solid foundation for AI transformation while ensuring safety, compliance and public trust throughout technological development.Aligned with thedirection of supporting SMEs in digitalisation and smartification transformation, the showcase features five exhibition zones, presenting "ready-to-use, fast-impact, low-barrier" AI solutions such as AI-powered accounting, process automation, intelligent customer service, and collaboration tools. These solutions cover operations, infrastructure, security, marketing and talent management. The showcase also introduces AI applications incubated through the "HKPC Picasso" platform and HKPC's AI governance services, helping SMEs explore transformation pathways based on their needs.All solutions are sourced from HKPC's free platform Digital DIY, which integrates trusted AI solutions from Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland. Addressing SMEs' pain points of "limited channels and difficulty in choosing," the platform provides efficient matching and clear adoption guidance—accelerating transformation and enhancing competitiveness.To support the HKSAR Government's push for digital education and the Education Bureau's AI for Empowering Learning and Teaching Funding Programme, HKPC co-organises the AI in Education Forum Series & Showcasewith the Education Bureau and Hong Kong Education City, helping schools grasp policy directions, technology solutions and AI teaching planning.The event features over 60 AI education solutions, including language learning, SEN support and smart assessment, and for the first time centrally showcases 22 projects under the Quality Education Fund (QEF) e-Learning Ancillary Facilities Programme (eLAFP) developed by universities and institutions. The seminar series includes a principals' forum themed "Achieve More with Less: AI Integration Strategies for Hong Kong Schools," where primary and secondary school principals share hands-on experience. HKPC Academy will also introduce how schools can leverage Government funding to effectively integrate AI into school-based teaching, learning and administration to improve efficiency.The AI-Powered Smarter Property Management Sharing Sessionon 9 February will align with the smart building development blueprint under Smart City Blueprint 2.0, as well as the HKSAR Government's advocacy for deeper AI integration across industries. It aims to help the industry understand emerging AI applications in property management.The session will feature multiple AI technologies developed by HKPC, includingsuccessfully piloted with Jones Lang LaSalle,with advantages for high-altitude work safety,utilising automation, AI, and sensor technologies, and ansuitable for elderly and persons with disabilities, demonstrating how innovation can enhance building management efficiency, improve resident experience, and advance sustainable urban development. Click here to download the high-resolution photos1. The Hon Sunny TAN, Chairman of the Hong Kong Productivity Council, delivers a speech at the opening ceremony, encouraging SMEs to adopt AI to enhance competitiveness and operational efficiency.2. Professor SUN Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, HKSAR Government, attends the opening ceremony of the "AI with HKPC" Smart Solutions Showcase Series, supporting the popularisation and practical deployment of AI.3. 