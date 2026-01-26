Philipp Ramsbacher, Team Leader Supply Chain Optimization at Dachser, says today’s supply chains are too complex to rely on assumptions or past patterns. Data-driven simulation, rather than guesswork, helps create transparency, align expectations, and design logistics networks.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 January 2026 – Dachser, a global logistics provider with over 90 years of experience, recently hosted a customer event in Bangkok, Thailand, bringing together customers and industry stakeholders to discuss the 2026 air and sea freight market outlook and the role of Supply Chain Optimization in navigating a challenging global trade environment.The event highlighted key developments shaping international trade flows, including geopolitical tensions, evolving sourcing strategies, capacity dynamics, and cost developments across air and sea freight markets. The discussions also underscored the growing importance of structured Supply Chain Optimization as companies adapt their logistics networks to changing market conditions."After several years of volatility, the air freight market is gradually moving toward a more balanced environment," said Daniel Chua, Head of Air Freight, Air & Sea Logistics Asia Pacific at Dachser. "While demand fundamentals remain positive, careful capacity planning and realistic forecasting will be increasingly important as the market continues to normalize."In air freight, Dachser expects demand in 2026 to grow at a single-digit rate, supported by moderate capacity expansion and a normalization of rate patterns. While stable yields are anticipated, growth will continue to be driven by e-commerce, electronics – particularly AI-related components – and pharmaceuticals, alongside a structural shift of trade lanes toward Southeast Asia.In sea freight, Dachser forecasts global demand growth to slow below three percent in 2026, despite continued strength in intra-Asia trade and Asia-Europe volumes. While fleet growth remains significant, supply and demand are relatively balanced, supported by blank sailings and vessel scrapping. Freight rates are expected to stabilize into early 2026, although uncertainty remains due to high operating costs and ongoing geopolitical developments."Even as rates soften, the market remains far from predictable," said Eunice Yu, Head of Ocean Freight, Air & Sea Logistics Asia Pacific at Dachser. "Flexibility, diversified routing options, and realistic lead-time planning are essential for building resilient supply chains in the year ahead."Beyond market analysis, Dachser sees that supply chains increasingly depend on structured, data-driven planning by taking a Supply Chain Optimization approach, which supports customers in analyzing, modeling, and redesigning logistics networks based on real operational data.Philipp Ramsbacher, Team Leader of Supply Chain Optimization at Dachser says, "By applying Supply Chain Optimization with data-driven simulation, Dachser enables customers to evaluate scenarios, align stakeholders, and develop optimized and implementable supply chain solutions. These solutions help design logistics networks that are robust, efficient, and sustainable."Projects showcased during the event demonstrated measurable improvements, including cost savings, reduced CO₂ emissions, and enhanced delivery performance, underscoring the value of a structured Supply Chain Optimization approach.With integrated air, sea, and contract logistics solutions and its strong presence across Asia Pacific as well as a well-established European road logistics backbone, Dachser continues to support customers navigate changing market conditions while strengthening long-term supply chain performance.Hashtag: #Dachser

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Dachser

Dachser, a family-owned company headquartered in Kempten, Germany, provides transport logistics, warehousing, and customized services in two business fields: Dachser Air & Sea Logistics and Dachser Road Logistics. The latter consists of two business lines: Dachser European Logistics and Dachser Food Logistics. Comprehensive contract logistics services and industry-specific solutions round out the company's range. A seamless shipping network—both in Europe and overseas—and fully integrated IT systems ensure intelligent logistics solutions worldwide.



Thanks to some 37,300 employees at 433 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 8 billion in 2024. The same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 83.2 million shipments with a tonnage of 44.1 million metric tons. Country organizations represent Dachser in 43 countries. For more information about Dachser, please visit dachser.com



In the DACHSER magazine, you will regularly find up-to-date reports, articles, and interviews on topics that concern us today and tomorrow: magazine.dachser.com



