KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The government will review the standard operating procedures (SOP) to improve licensing processes in Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) and Labuan over the next few months, said Minister Hannah Yeoh.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) said the move was part of efforts to ensure that processes involving licences and daily transactions are made easier and more accessible to the public.

“I am committed to making business transactions easier in Kuala Lumpur. I am also committed to running the federal territories with more transparency and more cooperation from the private sector.

“As the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), I firmly believe that thriving businesses and cohesive communities go hand in hand,” she said in a Facebook post.

She also said the Federation of Motor and Credit Company Associations of Malaysia (FMC) Kuala Lumpur and Selangor has made engagement easier and more meaningful and contributed positively to the wider business ecosystem.

In conjunction with FMC Kuala Lumpur & Selangor’s 58th anniversary, she also extended her congratulations and expressed her hope for closer collaboration in the future.

“Happy 58th anniversary to FMC Kuala Lumpur & Selangor. I look forward to a close working collaboration,” she said. — Bernama