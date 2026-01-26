KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The supply of chicken and eggs in the local market is expected to remain sufficient, with no anticipated disruptions, particularly ahead of the Ramadan period next month, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said that the projection was based on data from the ministry, which showed that the supply situation for both items is currently stable and well within demand levels.

“However, there are several factors, such as smuggling, which could potentially disrupt market supply. That is why we want all parties involved, including the relevant ministries, to strengthen enforcement and control efforts to prevent such activities from occurring.

“Concerning chicken imports, the ministry will also ensure that imports remain balanced with local production, so as not to undermine domestic producers,” he said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Kalam Salan (PN-Sabak Bernam), on measures to ensure the stability of chicken supply in the market, while at the same time reducing reliance on imports to safeguard the income of small and medium-scale breeders.

Responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Dr Richard Rapu @ Aman Begri (GPS-Betong), on measures to assist small-scale breeders facing pressure from rising chicken feed costs, Mohamad said that the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) and the Department of Agriculture had developed alternative raw materials for livestock feed.

He said these alternatives include the use of palm kernel, black soldier fly larvae and locally grown maize.

Mohamad added that, to date, a total of 15 companies are involved in the local maize cultivation initiative, with the government providing initial support in the form of financing and logistical assistance.

Responding to Richard’s original question on the ministry’s strategy to assist small-scale breeders in transitioning to a closed coop system, Mohamad said the transformation process takes into account breeders’ readiness, particularly in terms of infrastructure and logistical capacity.

“As of December 2025, a total of 19 financing facilities for the livestock subsector, amounting to RM62.7 million, have been approved. However, no subsidies have been provided specifically for the transition to a closed coop system,” he said. — Bernama