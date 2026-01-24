HOKA official launch on Shopee Mall

Bondi 9 – Delivers maximal cushioning for all-day comfort, ideal for everyday walking and running.

Clifton 10 – Combines lightweight support and versatility, perfect for a wide range of daily activities.

Mafate 5 – Engineered for trail runners, offering advanced grip, stability, and enhanced off-road performance.

Mach X 3 – Built for speed-focused runners, providing responsive propulsion and precision with every stride.



Shopee VIP Voucher: Become a Shopee VIP member today and unlock even bigger savings, including an extra 25% off voucher from HOKA’s official store page.

Add-On Deal : Step up the comfort with 50% off socks on orders of RM450 or more for selected shoes to perfectly pair for everyday wear or performance.

Shop Welcome Voucher: Celebrate HOKA’s official store launch on Shopee with a special welcome voucher of up to 15% by visiting the store page to claim the discount and explore the brand’s iconic designs.

SPayLater: Eligible users can experience HOKA’s performance footwear with SPayLater and split purchases into 6 interest-free monthly payments.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 January 2026 -makes its debut onwith itsonRenowned globally for their signature “walk-on-cloud” cushioning, unrivalled comfort, and stand-out designs, fitness enthusiasts can now shop from a curated, diverse range of authenticshoes exclusively onWith this newofficial store onshoppers can explore their popular models, designed to inspire confidence and embrace their inner athlete, including:As part of the launch, shoppers can discoverShopee Brand Day exclusive offers - available for a limited time only.Adding to the excitement,will make its first Shopee Live appearance onfromSports enthusiasts can explore the brand's full range of products in real time and grab an exclusive 25% off voucher on livestream orders of RM600 or more.Save more by claiming extra perks and enjoying flexible payment options with these deals :Don’t miss the chance to explorefull range of shoes and experience the brand’s iconic maximalist cushioning, all from the ease ofHashtag: #Shopee #ShopeeBrandDay #Footwear #HOKA

About Shopee

Shopee is a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.

Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.

