HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 January 2026 - AIA Hong Kong continues to lead the market, firmly holding the number one position in the number of new business policies for the first three quarters of 2025, according to the Provisional Statistics from the Insurance Authority on Hong Kong Long Term Insurance Business.This remarkable 11‑year leadership streak underscores our exceptional market strength and the enduring confidence our customers place in us.We sincerely thank our customers for their continued trust. AIA Hong Kong's sustained leadership in the number of new business policies reflects that when people seek to protect their own and their loved ones' future through insurance, AIA's quality health and wealth solutions — together with services and experiences that go beyond traditional insurance — consistently stand out as their preferred choice.We remain committed to protecting every moment that matters and helping people and the communities we serve to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.* Source: The latest provisional statistics of the Insurance Authority on Hong Kong long-term insurance business from January to September 2025.** Based on statistics from Insurance Authority released since 2014 – Provisional statistics of the Insurance Authority on Hong Kong long-term insurance business.

About AIA Hong Kong & Macau

AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have about 18,000 financial planners1, as well as an extensive network of independent financial advisors, brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.6 million customers2, offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high-net-worth customers.



1 As at 30 June 2025

2 Including AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau's individual life, group insurance and pension customers (as at 30 June 2025)



