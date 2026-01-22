TAT activates Thailand Co-creator journeys to amplify Trusted Thailand in short-haul markets

Celebrity-led travel experiences launch in late January with global content rollout in February, positioning Thailand as a quality leisure destination through wellness-driven storytelling

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 January 2026 - The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is set to activate theprogramme later this month, with coordinated creator journeys taking place from 23–25 January and a global content rollout scheduled throughout February. The programme marks the operational phase of theplatform, moving from strategic direction to immersive, on-the-ground storytelling designed to strengthen Thailand's image as a destination for healing, renewal, and quality leisure travel in short-haul markets., said the Thailand Co-creator programme is designed to extend the impact of the Trusted Thailand framework by translating policy into real travel experiences. "Through Thailand Co-Creator, we are working with credible voices who can communicate Thailand's strengths in quality, safety, and hospitality in a way that resonates with today's travellers. The focus is on trust, well-being, and authentic local experiences that reflect Thailand's readiness as a quality leisure destination," he said.Programme development is guided by the overarching concept, positioning Thailand as a destination for restoration, balance, and renewed energy. The creative framework is structured around five interconnected dimensions——reflecting how contemporary travellers connect with destinations through space, culture, storytelling, pace of life, and human connection.The programme activation follows TAT's recent appointment of Thai celebrity Mean Phiravich Attachitsataporn as lead for Thailand Co-creator, underscoring the role of recognised public figures in shaping consistent and credible narratives for international audiences. The initiative brings together more than, including China, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Viet Nam, the Republic of Korea, and India. Through first-hand travel experiences and proactive digital communication, the programme aims to reinforce Thailand's image as a safe, welcoming, and service-ready destination, while highlighting Thailand hospitality as a core pillar of the Trusted Thailand message.Five curated routes form the foundation of the programme, each designed to express Thailand's diversity through a wellness-led lens.focuses on releasing energy and mental rejuvenation through nature-based activities and outdoor adventure.highlights simplicity and everyday rhythms shaped by community life and cultural continuity.centres on emotional healing through spiritual traditions and local heritage.offers reconnection with inner calm amid lush rainforest landscapes, whileexplores renewal through culinary culture, memory, and the warmth of southern hospitality.At programme level, participating creators will operate under a shared set of campaign guidelines and creative direction to ensure consistency and alignment across all routes. While journeys will take place in parallel across different locations, content will be unified through a common narrative framework aligned with Trusted Thailand priorities.Content generated through the Thailand Co-Creator programme will be released across digital and social platforms throughout February 2026. TAT expects the campaign to generate no fewer than, reinforcing Thailand's positioning as a trusted, high-quality leisure destination offering safety, care, and meaningful travel experiences for short-haul travellers.

