KOTA KINABALU, March 12 — A National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) officer pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to six counts of submitting false documents to obtain service payments amounting to RM19,440 eight years ago.

According to the first to third charges, Bakri Bibi, 53, was accused of dishonestly using false documents to obtain payments for food and beverage services for programmes organised by the AADK in Kunak, amounting to RM9,700.

Meanwhile, for the fourth charge, he was accused of using false documents for the same purpose to claim payments for food and beverage services for an AADK programme in Tawau, amounting to RM4,500.

For the fifth and sixth charges, Bakri was accused of using false documents to obtain payment for services to supply building materials for a community gotong-royong activity in Tawau, amounting to RM5,240.

All the offences were alleged to have been committed at the Sabah AADK office here between August 2018 and April 2019.

The charges were framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 468 of the same law, which provides for a maximum of seven years’ imprisonment and a fine upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer Norsham Shaharom, while counsel Zahir Shah represented the accused.

Judge Elsie Primus granted the accused bail of RM30,000 in one local surety and ordered him to report to the MACC office every two months, surrender his passport, and not interfere with witnesses or the trial process.

The court set April 27 for re-mention. — Bernama