Connecting China and Europe-DHL’s TRUCKAIR offers speed and cost efficiency

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 January 2026 -DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of DHL Group, has recently launched TRUCKAIR, a new cost-efficient multimodal service designed to support large-volume and bulky shipments moving between China and Europe. This new service meets the growing demand for flexible and reliable logistics amid evolving global trade dynamics.The TRUCKAIR solution integrates road and air freight to strike an optimal balance between cost and speed. Following inland pickup in China, the goods are transported via truck to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where they are transferred via air freight for onward delivery to Istanbul, and thereafter onwards to other European destinations via various modes of transport. While costs may vary from shipment to shipment for this tailor-made solution, customers have reported six-digit figures in savings over the two months of adopting TRUCKAIR multimodal solution over airfreight solution. Additionally, with the TRUCKAIR multimodal service, the total transit time from China to Türkiye is approximately 9 to 11 days, only 4 to 5 days longer than usual transit time of 4 to 7 days by only air freight, making this service a prime choice for companies seeking a reliable and cost-effective solution for high-volume shipments."Demand for agile and cost-efficient logistics solutions continues to rise, backed by sustained growth in China–Europe and broader Asia–Europe trade. DHL's latest market update points to tight capacity and rate increases into Chinese New Year, with a demand peak expected in early February 2026; TRUCKAIR helps customers avoid short term volatility while maintaining predictable lead times. China's total imports and exports of goods grew 3.6% in the first eleven months of 2025, signaling a steady recovery in trade momentum. The European Union was also China's second-largest trading partner in 2025, with bilateral trade up 5.4% year-on-year to RMB 5.37 trillion," said Aditi Rasquinha, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Greater China. "TRUCKAIR was developed to meet this growing demand for greater flexibility and predictability in cross-border shipments, enabling businesses to control costs without compromising speed."Designed for high-volume, general cargo shipments, the TRUCKAIR solution offers customers a cost-effective alternative to traditional air freight while maintaining delivery timelines suitable for retail and other time-sensitive and high-volume industries. Customers may also integrate TRUCKAIR with DHL's broader portfolio of forwarding services to build customized, end-to-end supply chain solutions."The strategic design of the TRUCKAIR route reflects China's pivotal role as a global trade hub," Aditi added. "With its vast network, well-developed logistics infrastructure and rapid adoption of smart technologies and automation, the country is uniquely positioned to maintain strong connectivity with international markets. Leveraging these strengths, TRUCKAIR helps businesses to navigate supply chain challenges amid evolving global trade patterns and serves as a gateway for other Asia-Pacific markets to access Europe efficiently.Hashtag: #DHL

