BIGO Awards Gala 2026

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2026 - Bigo Live, one of the world’s fastest-growing social live streaming platforms with over 600 million registered users across over 150 countries , has announced the seventh edition of its annual flagship event, the. Themedthe highly anticipated ceremony will take place at KBS Hall in Seoul on Friday, 23 January 2026, celebrating the passion and creativity of its global community of content creators over the past year.This year’s theme, “SEOUL LIGHTS, BIGO NIGHTS” captures the spirit of the event, where the energy of Bigo Live’s creators will illuminate Seoul. The Gala will honour the dedication and talent of the platform’s creators and families, turning each moment into a shared celebration that is both unique and unforgettable. Seoul was selected as the host city for this year’s BIGO Awards Gala as it stands at the intersection of creativity, technology and culture, reflecting the vibrant and globally connected community that Bigo Live continues to build.The star-studded event will welcome over 1,200 global guests, including those from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, and Africa. The festivities will begin with a public red-carpet event, offering a first glimpse into the energy and vibrancy of the event.“Seoul's dynamic energy is the perfect backdrop for our 2026 Gala,” said a spokesperson from Bigo Live. “‘SEOUL LIGHTS, BIGO NIGHTS’ is more than a theme, it’s a reflection of how our creators illuminate the platform with their talent and passion. We are thrilled to bring our global community together in this vibrant city to celebrate their achievements and the powerful connections they've built.”The ceremony will honour over 200 content creators and families for their outstanding contributions over the past year, with winners receiving a trophy and in-app rewards, with select honourees also featured on prominent digital billboards in Gangnam’s high-profile media district, extending recognition beyond the platform.The evening will also feature a diverse lineup of captivating performances, from live music to band shows by international artists, including special appearances by South Korean girl groupsand, creating an immersive atmosphere where global creativity meets a shared rhythm.As the night pulses with excitement, Bigo Live will also unveil an exclusive blind-box collection featuring its friendly mascot, mini-Dinos, bringing an extra spark of surprise to the night.For viewers worldwide, the BIGO Awards Gala 2026 will be broadcast live on Bigo Live’s Music Live House channel (Bigo ID: music) and the official Bigo.tv website. The live broadcast will begin with the Red Carpet at 3:00 pm (GMT+9), followed by the Gala Ceremony at 7:00 pm (GMT+9). Viewers in the live room can vote for their favourite content creators and families during the gala night for three special awards: “MOST POPULAR BROADCASTER,” “MOST POPULAR FAMILY,” and “GALA STAR.”To join Bigo Live’s global community and tune into the BIGO Awards Gala 2026, download the Bigo Live app or visit the official website. Follow Bigo Live on Facebook and Instagram for latest updates.Hashtag: #BigoLive #BIGOAwardsGala2026

Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world’s fastest-growing livestreaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has more than 600 million users in over 150 countries. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology, which is based in Singapore.