PUTRAJAYA, Jan 20 — Malaysia will introduce a new learning matrix assessment for students from Year 4 to Form 3 starting this October, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said today.

She said the system is not a high-pressure exam, but a tool to help teachers and parents spot students’ strengths and weaknesses early.

“It is not a high-pressure examination, but a holistic assessment and early intervention system that allows teachers and parents to identify students’ strengths and weaknesses before they enter upper secondary school.

“Implementation will begin in October to ensure the results can be analysed before the school holidays,” she told reporters after the launch of the National Education Blueprint 2026-2035 here today.

MORE TO COME