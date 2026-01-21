KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — IJM Corporation Berhad today issued a statement to clarify media reports concerning its chairman and alleged investigations linked to the group.

The company said its chairman Tan Sri Krishnan Tan had met officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and that the group and its personnel were cooperating fully with the authorities.

“Our Chairman, Tan Sri Dato’ Krishnan Tan, met officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) this afternoon and continues to cooperate fully with the authorities,” IJM said.

“The Company and its United Kingdom (UK) associates are not aware of any investigation by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO). We have not been approached and any reports suggesting otherwise are inaccurate,” it added.

IJM also clarified that the individual described in reports as a “company advisor” had previously been engaged on a professional basis for a limited number of corporate transactions.

The group said it refuted any allegations of money laundering linked to its UK investments.

“IJM refutes any allegations of money laundering. Since 2012, IJM’s investments in the UK have been funded primarily through facilities raised from Malaysian financial institutions and subsequently remitted to the relevant project special-purpose vehicles in the UK,” it said.

The company added that these investments had undergone its established business evaluation and internal governance processes.

IJM said it remained committed to strong standards of corporate governance, transparency and integrity, and that business operations were continuing as usual.

The group said any material developments would be announced through Bursa Malaysia in accordance with disclosure requirements.

IJM Corporation Berhad was formed in 1983 and is one of Malaysia’s leading conglomerates with core businesses in construction, property development, industry and infrastructure concessions.

As of September 2025, the group had a market capitalisation of about RM9.37 billion, employed around 3,500 people and had total assets of RM22.1 billion.