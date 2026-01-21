PASIR MAS, Jan 21 — The Thai police have sought the cooperation of Malaysian authorities to obtain further information on a Malaysian woman believed to be a drug dealer who is suspected of fleeing to Thailand, following the seizure of marijuana worth RM1.82 million by Malaysian police early this month.

Sungai Golok district police chief Thun Sirikhunt said efforts to trace the suspect, identified only as Luna and believed to be in her 30s, have so far been unsuccessful despite ongoing search operations.

Speaking to the Malaysian media today through a local translator, he said Thai police had requested additional information from their Malaysian counterparts to assist in the investigations and efforts to locate the suspect.

“Preliminary information indicates that the woman is believed to hold dual citizenship. Searches were conducted around Sungai Golok town, but to date, we have not received any new information or succeeded in tracing her,” he said.

On January 11, Bernama reported that the Malaysian police crippled a drug trafficking syndicate in Kelantan with the arrest of three local men and the seizure of 52 kilogrammes of marijuana flowers worth RM1.82 million in two raids in Kuala Krai on Jan 3.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan was quoted as saying that the syndicate, which has been active since September 2024, is believed to be masterminded by a woman in her 30s from a neighbouring country who is suspected of having dual citizenship. — Bernama