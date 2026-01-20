KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Two PKR federal lawmakers today again called on the Selangor government to be transparent over the controversial sale of land around the Ayer Hitam Forest Reserve in Kinrara, Puchong.

Subang MP Wong Chen and Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung told reporters in Parliament here that the Selangor government has ignored a second request to provide information on the history and chronology of transactions involving the 169 acres of land.

Residents have claimed that the plots are slated for development and have launched a campaign to stop it. Wong, who represents the constituency, said a petition signed by 3,752 residents has been submitted, calling on the Selangor government to intervene.

“We urge the Selangor government to continue engaging with us and to fully disclose the chronological history and transactions relating to the 169 acres of land near the Ayer Hitam Forest Reserve in Kinrara,” the two MPs said.

“The message we want to emphasise is the need for active and transparent engagement to resolve this matter amicably, for the sake of the people of Kinrara and to protect the environment they live in from further development.”

Wong said the first letter to Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shari was sent on December 16 last year. After two weeks, he issued a reminder on January 6, but has yet to receive a response 14 days later.

Wong and Lee said searches with the National Property Information Centre helped them identify some 139 acres of land that Selangor authorities had previously sold to Perano Properties Development Sdn Bhd, reportedly an arm of the politically connected Jakel Group.

The searches indicated that several lots were purchased by Perano Properties Development Sdn Bhd on September 21, 2012, from the Selangor state secretary.

Another lot, measuring 138.35 acres, was sold by Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporated) to Perano on August 5, 2019.

The two MPs urged the Selangor government to buy back the land to prevent any development.

Residents, they said, fear that development around the forest reserve would harm the environment.

“We are of the view that the Selangor government should make an offer to buy back the land at the price it was sold to Perano Properties Development Sdn Bhd, plus an annual compounded interest rate of eight per cent.

“Based on that calculation, the value of the 169 acres would now be around RM193 million,” they said.