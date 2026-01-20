PUTRAJAYA, Jan 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Ministry of Higher Education will take charge of the entire pre-university education system, including Form 6 and matriculation, starting from 2027.

He said pre-university students will now be considered part of higher education instead of school pupils.

“Form 6 and matriculation students will no longer be considered school pupils, they will now fall under the category of higher education,” he said during the launch of the National Education Blueprint 2026-2035 here.

