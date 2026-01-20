KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Altantuya Shaariibuu’s father, Shaariibuu Setev, said today that he remains hopeful and continues to seek closure over her death two decades ago, awaiting the day those responsible admit their wrongdoing and apologise.

Shaariibuu’s remarks come after the Court of Appeal ruled to absolve the Malaysian government of liability and reduce the damages awarded to the family from RM5 million to RM1.38 million in their lawsuit against former political analyst Abdul Razak Baginda and two former policemen over Altantuya’s death.

“I am holding on to the hope that one day after 20 years, I will hear an apology in admitting the unlawful wrongdoing,” the Mongolian national told a press conference through an interpreter.

“I am only looking for a sincere apology, one word.”

Commenting on the Court of Appeal’s ruling earlier today, Shaariibuu said he is not the one to judge whether the verdict was right or fair, but he hopes Malaysians will heed the decision.

“I am not here to go after a sum of money. I’m just a person who has been looking for justice for the past 20 years.

“The people who should say an apology to me are not the people of Malaysia, although they have expressed their sincere apology on behalf of the government,” he said.

Who should apologise?

He added that the official apology should be extended to the Mongolian people.

Asked who should apologise, Shaariibuu said the Malaysian government.

On the reduced damages, Shaariibuu said it is difficult to put a price on a human life lost, reiterating that he is not seeking money but justice and accountability.

He also insisted on hearing directly from Azilah Hadri – one of the two former police commandos convicted in Altantuya’s murder – on who gave the order to kill.

“That would answer all my questions. Once that truth has been established in the eyes of the law in front of the court, then there will be no other way that an apology should be ordered and I hope to get an answer for that,” Shaariibuu said.

Sangeet said a judicial review was filed last year, to compel the authorities to investigate Azilah’s 2024 affidavit that he had acted under direct orders in Altantuya’s murder.

That case is pending at the High Court.

Azilah and Azhar Umar were convicted in 2009 of murdering Altantuya in Shah Alam between Oct 19 and 20, 2006.

The Federal Court, in 2015, upheld their convictions and death sentences after overturning a prior acquittal by the Court of Appeal.

In October 2023, the Federal Court allowed Azilah’s review application and commuted his death sentence to 40 years’ imprisonment.

Sirul has been in Australia for years, as Australia’s policy is that it cannot extradite or deport individuals if they will face death in that country.