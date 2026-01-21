KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen 55 bank accounts belonging to individuals and companies as part of its probe into IJM Corporation Bhd.

The move forms part of a wider investigation into alleged irregularities involving procurement, financial dealings and overseas assets valued at roughly RM2.5 billion, The Star reported today.

A source close to the inquiry said MACC teams executed searches at four locations, including the residence and office of a senior figure linked to the company.

“At the same time, the MACC froze 55 personal and corporate bank accounts linked to the case, with total funds amounting to about RM15.8 million,” the source was quoted as saying.

According to the source, investigators are also working to trace additional assets that may be subject to seizure, adding that nine statements have been taken so far, including from two senior members of IJM’s management.

“The recording of statements from the two senior management personnel will continue on Wednesday (Jan 21), and five more witnesses will be called to assist the investigation,” the source said.

The Star also reported MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that the case is being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The commission’s Special Operations Division opened investigations involving two senior executives on January 19.

MACC said yesterday that nine individuals, including two persons of interest, have provided statements to assist the probe.