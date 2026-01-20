PUTRAJAYA, Jan 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced that the government has expanded free education initiatives for students from low-income families and 3,000 students with disabilities enrolled in universities, polytechnics, and community colleges.

He said the move is part of broader efforts to improve access to education and reduce inequality across the education system.

“Assistance with textbooks and reading programmes has also been expanded, focusing on fostering a love of reading among students.

“Ten thousand underprivileged students and 3,000 students with disabilities at technical and vocational institutions, polytechnics, and community colleges who will receive free education,” he said during his speech at the launch of the National Education Blueprint 2026-2035 here.

