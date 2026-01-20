NILAI, Jan 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today recorded statements from nine individuals, including two persons of interest, to assist in investigations into allegations of a RM2.5 billion money laundering scheme involving IJM Corporation Bhd.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said all the individuals arrived at the commission’s office at 10am, and the statement-recording process was expected to continue throughout the day.

“We are indeed conducting investigations into several allegations involving this sector; however, we only commenced the probe yesterday. It is still too early for me to comment on our findings. If there is a case, we will proceed with investigations.

“… we have summoned them and they have come to the office to cooperate… There will be no arrests for the time being,” he told reporters after officiating at the opening of the MACC Academy (MACA) Basic Training Centre (PLA) here today. It was also attended by MACA senior director Datuk Mohd Hafaz Nazar.

Azam added that the commission required time to examine relevant documents and obtain complete information from all parties suspected of involvement.

He advised all parties not to engage in speculation or create negative perceptions regarding the case, as this could jeopardise investigations.

“Give us time (to investigate). The case involves corporate issues, so we need time to study the documents and such. Do not speculate; too much has been published on various blogs, with some making inaccurate claims. We need to investigate this matter first,” he said.

Yesterday, it was reported that the MACC was focusing on allegations involving IJM Corporation Bhd regarding a purported RM2.5 billion money laundering scheme.

Sources from the commission disclosed that a member of the company’s top management with the title ‘Tan Sri’ and a company adviser had been identified as persons of interest. — Bernama