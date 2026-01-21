Partnerships with SkillsFuture Singapore and Equinix anchor research on AI’s impact on jobs, skills and lifelong learning

Launch of SMU Resilient Workforces Institute [right to left: Professor Alan Chan, SMU Provost, Guest-of-Honour Dr Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Education & Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, Mr Tan Kok Yam, Chief Executive, SkillsFuture Singapore, Professor Lily Kong, SMU President, and Professor Archan Misra, Vice Provost (Research); Interim Director of SMU Resilient Workforces Institute]

Optimising Human-Machine Collaboration: enabling workers to learn and perform effectively alongside AI, machines and robotics

enabling workers to learn and perform effectively alongside AI, machines and robotics Transforming Organisations: redesigning business processes, leadership and work practices for AI-enabled workplaces

redesigning business processes, leadership and work practices for AI-enabled workplaces Maximising Societal Human Capital: analysing labour-market transitions and shaping policies that promote inclusive, gainful employment

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2026 Singapore Management University (SMU) today announced the launch of the, a new university-level research institute advancing workforce resilience and lifelong learning amid accelerating technological change. It is among the first institutes in Singapore and the region to jointly study adult-learning and the future of work through an integrated, interdisciplinary lens spanning economics, management, behavioural science and technology., graced the launch as Guest-of-Honour. In his remarks, Dr Janil highlighted the importance of partnerships with industry, enabled by research, in overcoming workforce disruptions brought about by artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies., said: "The launch of the Resilient Workforces Institute reflects SMU's commitment to research that matters – research that shapes public policy, informs organisational practice and ultimately strengthens the resilience of Singapore's workforce. By bringing together insights across disciplines, ResWORK will help Singapore and the region navigate the profound changes reshaping work and learning in the age of AI."ResWORK will serve as a focal point for trans-disciplinary research across SMU, organised around three core pillars:Research momentum has already begun ahead of the formal launch, with ResWORK having secured the participation of several globally renowned visiting scholars and over. ResWORK faculty has recently initiatedas well asThese early projects reflect the Institute's emphasis on applied, policy-relevant research developed in collaboration with public agencies and industry partners.enabling ResWORK to scale its partnerships and research programmes over time., said: "ResWORK is built on the belief that AI-led change will reshape opportunity rather than displace it. Our research agenda is designed to move beyond diagnosis to solutioning—working with government agencies, employers and other partners to generate evidence that informs policy, organisational practice and lifelong learning systems. I'm enthused to see how colleagues across the spectrum of Management, Economics and Computing disciplines have already come together to collectively frame a positive research agenda that formulates AI-led workplace transformations as an economic opportunity, as well as a driver of innovations in adult learning practices. The launch builds on momentum that is already underway and marks the start of SMU's sustained efforts to help shape a resilient, future-ready workforce."At the launch,to mutually identify and drive strategic research on how Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital technologies, and generational changes in work preferences are transforming job tasks, skills demand and career and learning pathways, and translate these insights into policies that sustain employability and inclusive growth.In addition, it will look into how adult learning systems can be redesigned for higher participation, retention and impact, and how organisations can combine human and machine capabilities to raise productivity while preserving meaningful work.said: "Our partnership with SMU on ResWORK is driven by a singular objective: to future-proof the national SkillsFuture system. By future-proofing, we mean that adult learning must adapt to the effects of emerging, rapidly changing technologies to workforce dynamics, so that the training received by learners best equips them for these changes. The system also must acquire a deep understanding of what employers want from their workers, where and how jobs have changed in nature, and what skills and attributes allow workers to best succeed. ResWORK seeks to help build such capabilities for our national adult training system."Complementing the national collaboration with SSG, ResWORK will work with industry partners to translate research into practice.SMU receivedto advance applied research under ResWORK. The contribution will support a flagship systemic research project on occupational exposure to AI within Singapore's labour market.Led by Professor Li Jia the study will develop Singapore's leading reproducible, transparent and publicly accessible index measuring AI exposure in new job vacancies across occupations, industries and worker segments. By analysing job advertisements and task requirements over time, the research will track how AI-related skills and task demands are evolving, and generate insights to inform workforce planning, reskilling programmes and employment policy.This collaboration marks the first corporate-funded research initiative under ResWORK and reflects the Institute's emphasis on data-driven, policy-relevant research with real-world impact.Said, "Equinix and SMU have enjoyed a long and collaborative partnership aimed at building a sustainable digital future. By partnering with SMU on its Resilient Workforce initiative, we're investing in research that will help position Singapore as a regional leader on AI and the future of work, informing the design of targeted policies like reskilling programs."Ahead of its formal launch, the Resilient Workforces Institute (ResWORK) has initiated nine seed-funded research projects, reflecting early momentum and active collaboration across SMU's schools. These projects are organised around ResWORK's three core pillars and focus on applied, policy-relevant research in partnership with public and private organisations.Research on technologies and tools (AR/VR, AI) that enable individuals to both learn and execute future tasks in collaboration with AI, machines and robots.Technologies for Augmenting Adult LearningFull-time Faculty, Professor of Law, Yong Pung How School of LawAs AI tools enter education and professional training, this project examines how law students learn to critically evaluate AI outputs and reflect on them as part of their training to be legal professionals in the near future.This project examines how law students assess AI-generated legal reasoning, focusing on metacognitive awareness, reflective judgment, and responsible AI use. Using tort law as a testbed, it studies how learners adopt, revise or reject AI outputs, and identifies best practices for evaluating accuracy, clarity and reasoning quality. The findings will inform ethical AI integration in education and professional training.Supporting and enhancing law students' critical evaluation of and reflective judgement on AI outputsTechnologies for Augmenting Adult LearningFull-time Faculty, Lee Kong Chian Professor of Computer Science, Director, Human-Machine Collaborative Systems Cluster, ResWORK Fellow, School of Computing and Information SystemsGary Pan @ SOA; Clarence Goh @ SOA; Venky Shankararaman @ SCIS; Dragan Gasevic @ Monash UniversityMid-career workers are expected to reskill continuously, yet motivation and engagement remain major barriers to lifelong learning.This project investigates how generative AI can personalise adult learning to sustain motivation among mid-career learners balancing work, study and life demands. It develops a GenAI-powered learning system that provides conversational, self-regulated learning support through interaction with large language models. By analysing learning behaviour, dialogue patterns and behavioural signals, the research identifies how AI-driven scaffolding can improve engagement and learning persistence in adult education.This project aims to uncover motivational processes in adult learning to inform the design of AI learning systems.Changing Professional Practices in the WorkplaceFull-time Faculty, Professor of Information Systems, ResWORK Fellow, School of Computing and Information SystemsJiaqi WU YOUNG, PhD student @ SCIS; Ming WANG, Visiting PG Research student @ SCISOrganisations often adopt AI faster than workers develop the skills to critically evaluate it, leading to over reliance or under reliance, declining judgment and missed productivity gains.This project addresses the problem of "cognitive debt" in AI-enabled workplaces by developing a multi-agent reflection training system embedded in AI tools. Drawing on motivation and behavioural theories, it designs and tests interventions that encourage users to reflect on, scrutinise and evaluate AI outputs. The research aims to provide scalable training approaches that balance AI adoption with human judgment and oversight.Overcoming AI users' cognitive debt through reflection training for a resilient workforceAdult Learning TransferFull-time Faculty, Professor of Computer Science, Director, CARE.AI Lab, Coordinator, BSc (CS) Artificial Intelligence Track, School of Computing and Information SystemsAnnabel Chen Shen-Hsing, NTUSwapna Gottipati @ SCIS, SMUReskilling often fails because learning systems ignore the cognitive strengths adults already possess.This research explores how adaptive AI systems can accelerate adult learning by leveraging existing reasoning and problem-solving abilities. Implemented within an adaptive learning platform, the project uses cognitive assessment and reinforcement learning to personalise both content and thinking strategies. By making skill transfer explicit and efficient, the study aims to improve learning speed, retention and reskilling outcomes.Transforming adult reskilling from simple content delivery into a personalised, AI-driven bridge that leverages existing reasoning strengths to accelerate the mastery of complex skillsAdult Learning TransferFull-time Faculty, Professor of Psychology, Associate Dean (Research), Lee Kong Chian Fellow, ResWORK Fellow, School of Social SciencesSarah Wong @ SOSS; Gary Pan @ SOA; Andree Hartanto @ SOSSWong Zi Yang, Research Fellow, SMUWhile AI can make work easier, excessive reliance on it may weaken learning, judgment, and long-term skill development.This project examines how using AI tools affects adult learners'metacognitive awareness (monitoring and regulating one's learning) and learning transfer (applying knowledge to new situations) in professional development. Using a randomised controlled design, the study compares guided and unguided AI use to determine whether guided AI use enhances these cognitive skills or if unguided use undermines them through excessive cognitive offloading.The findings will inform the development of AI-enabled training frameworks that promote durable learning, reflective thinking, and transferable skills among working adults.Open CategoryFull-time Faculty, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, School of Computing and Information SystemsAI adoption often fails not because of model accuracy, but because of people and workflow – users do not know when to trust, question or correct AI systems.This project transforms AI onboarding into an interactive, measurable learning experience that teaches users how to collaborate effectively with AI. Using a structured "Understand-Control-Improve" framework, it develops tools that promote calibrated trust, explainability, and safe intervention. The research aims to establish robust methods for governed human-AI collaboration in real-world decision-making workflows.This project develops measurable, governed methods for human-AI collaboration that enable safe and effective AI adoption in real-world decision-making workflows.Changing Professional Practices in the Workplace#2 / #3Full-time Faculty, Associate Professor of Economics, Deputy Director, Centre for Research on Successful Ageing (ROSA), School of EconomicsCao Wenjia @ SOE, SMUKanghyock Koh, Korea UniversityFlexible work is now a national priority, yet evidence on its true value to employers and employees remains limited.This study quantifies how employers and employees value flexible work arrangements using large-scale discrete choice experiments. By estimating wage-equivalent trade-offs for different forms of flexibility, it provides evidence to inform organisational decisions and policy implementation following Singapore's Tripartite Guidelines on Flexible Work Arrangement Requests. The research supports more sustainable, inclusive and productive workplace design.Changing Professional Practices in the WorkplaceFull-time Faculty, Assistant Professor of Organisational Behaviour & Human Resources, ResWORK Fellow, Lee Kong Chian School of BusinessRising job insecurity can quietly erode motivation and performance, even in organisations investing heavily in transformation.This project examines how managers' beliefs about job-insecure employees influence leadership behaviour and intrinsic motivation. Rather than focusing only on worker stress, it identifies manager-driven mechanisms that can either undermine or sustain motivation. Through experimental and field studies, the research develops low-cost leadership interventions to support employee engagement and well-being during periods of uncertainty.This project highlights how managers' beliefs and leadership behaviours can either undermine or sustain the intrinsic motivation of job-insecure workers, pointing to a low-cost, belief-based lever for resilience.Open CategoryFull-time Faculty, Dean, School of Economics, Lee Kong Chian, Professor of Economics, Econometrics Lead, SMU Urban InstituteZhang Dandan, Peking UniversityPolicymakers and employers need clear evidence on which jobs are most exposed to AI, and which are likely to benefit from it.This project develops Singapore's first task-level AI-LLM Exposure Index by combining job posting data with detailed task information. Using novel econometric methods to address measurement uncertainty, it distinguishes between complementary and substitutive effects of AI on human labour. 