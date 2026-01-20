PUTRAJAYA, Jan 9 — General education subjects covering issues of the Federal Constitution and Malaysian history will be included in the curriculum of all public and private universities starting this year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said the subjects will be taught fully in Malay and will be made compulsory for all Malaysian students in higher education institutions.

“At the tertiary level, we do not make Bahasa Melayu and History compulsory, but starting this year, we will introduce revised general education subjects, which to be taught in Malay in all public and private universities for Malaysian students, namely the Federal Constitution and Malaysian History, in the curriculum,” he said at launch of the National Education Blueprint (RPN) 2026–2035 today.

Anwar said the move is aimed at ensuring all students, regardless of their field of study, have a basic understanding of the nation’s history and the structure of the Federal Constitution.

“It is unreasonable for Malaysian students to lack any understanding of their country’s Constitution and history... If we want to safeguard this nation, our children must master the basic knowledge of our Constitution and history,” he said.

Separately, Anwar announced that 5,000 additional student accommodation places will be provided starting this year, citing rising complaints over limited and costly housing, particularly in urban areas.

He said the government has instructed government-linked investment companies (GLICs) to take the lead in developing student housing, as relying on private firms could be controversial.

The Prime Minister said these companies will work directly with universities to develop and prioritise accommodation for students.

“We hope to begin this year at selected universities, with a target of providing 5,000 additional accommodation places,” he said.

The new education blueprint launched today reflects a comprehensive and phased alignment of national education policy, ensuring continuity in human capital development from the school level to higher education.

The RPN is jointly led by the Ministry of Higher Education (Mohe) through the Malaysian Higher Education Blueprint (RPTM) 2026–2035 and the Ministry of Education (MOE) through the Malaysian Education Blueprint (RPM) 2026–2035. — Bernama