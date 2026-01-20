JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 20 — Cigarette butts and food wrappers make up the bulk of notices issued for littering in Johor Bahru since January 1, under the newly-amended Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act, SWCorp said today.

Johor Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) director Zainal Fitri Ahmad said a total of 55 notices under Section 77A were issued to 27 locals, eight tourists, and 20 foreign workers.

He said the notices are part of a strict approach to maintain cleanliness in the city’s main public transport hub.

“Don’t let cigarette butts or food wrappers tarnish the country’s image in the eyes of tourists.

“SWCorp calls on all parties the need to realise that Malaysia is not a place to litter at will,” he told reporters during an anti-littering operation at JB Sentral Public Transport Terminal, dubbed Operation Gempur Kutu Sampah.

The newly-amended Section 77A offences cannot be compounded and must go through court proceedings, with convictions carrying fines of up to RM2,000 and possible Community Service Orders.

Zainal Fitri said SWCorp enforcement also caught littering of drink containers and tissues in public places.

He said such acts were disappointing as most offenders were standing near rubbish bins.

Johor SWCorp director Zainal Fitri Ahmad said the message is clear that the authorities have zero tolerance for littering. — Picture by Ben Tan

“We want Johor Bahru to be clean and ready to welcome guests,” he said, adding that enforcement operations will continue from time to time.

On foreign offenders, he said charge sheets have been completed and two foreigners will be charged at the Magistrate’s Court this Friday under Section 71(1).

He said the ongoing operation has sent a clear message that authorities will not tolerate littering in public places.

“The law is clear. We at SWCorp will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone to ensure that no more individuals dare to litter, including small litter in public places,” he said.