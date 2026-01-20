SEREMBAN, Jan 9 — The Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained four individuals, including three officers of a state government department, on suspicion of soliciting and receiving bribes totalling about RM580,000 from a consultancy company for pollution control equipment between 2020 and 2025.

All the men, aged between their 30s and 50s, have been remanded for five days until January 24 after a remand order was issued by Magistrate Nurul Farha Ismail at the Magistrates’ Court here this morning to assist investigations.

According to a source, they were arrested under “Op Mickey” at several locations around the state at about 5.30pm yesterday.

“All the suspects are believed to have conspired to commit the acts between 2020 and 2025 in return for channelling information on companies facing issues related to electrical and electronic waste (e-waste).

“They are suspected of receiving bribe money in stages, namely once in 2020, amounting to about RM180,000, and two transactions in January and February 2022, each involving about RM200,000,” the source said.

The source added that all the money was obtained via transfers into the bank account of one of the suspects.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan MACC director Awgkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awg Ismail, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said the case was being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama