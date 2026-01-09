KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Malaysians have the right to feel disappointed when those in authority abuse their positions or engage in corruption, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, said today, warning that such conduct erodes public trust in the country’s institutions.

In a Facebook post, Sultan Ibrahim said the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law must always be upheld and defended, describing them as core principles that directly shape confidence in governance and public administration.

“The people have the right to feel disappointed when authorities are found to abuse their positions and engage in corruption,” His Majesty said.

“The preservation of these two principles of the Rukun Negara is critically important as it has a direct impact on public trust in the integrity of the nation’s governing and administrative institutions.

The remarks were shared following an audience granted by Sultan Ibrahim to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, at Istana Bukit Tunku this morning.

During the meeting, Azalina briefed His Majesty on current legal issues facing the country, including efforts to strengthen governance and advance institutional reforms aimed at combating corruption.