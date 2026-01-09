KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to prevail until 7pm today in four states, as well as the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

It said in a statement that the bad weather is expected to affect Perak (Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim) and Selangor (Hulu Selangor, Gombak, Petaling and Sepang).

Similar conditions are forecast to hit Limbang in Sarawak, and the Interior, the West Coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud) and Kudat (Kota Marudu and Kudat) in Sabah. — Bernama