KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is set to return to court to seek a full acquittal in the Yayasan Akalbudi case after prosecutors decided there was no longer a basis to pursue the charges.

The Umno president and deputy prime minister’s lead lawyer, Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, confirmed that the defence would apply for a discharge amounting to an acquittal (DAA) following the Attorney General’s Chambers’ (AGC) decision to halt proceedings.

“We will make an application to court for a full acquittal,” Hisyam told The Edge in a brief response published today.

Yesterday, the AGC classified the case as “no further action”, saying a review of the evidence showed it was insufficient to sustain a prosecution.

The Chambers described the move as the “final termination” of the matter.

The decision followed additional investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and a reassessment of six representations submitted by the defence after Zahid was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) on 47 charges in September 2023.

That earlier ruling had allowed prosecutors to revive the case should fresh evidence emerge.

The Yayasan Akalbudi case involved allegations that Zahid had misappropriated RM31 million from his charitable foundation. He had been facing 12 counts of criminal breach of trust, eight corruption charges and 27 counts of money laundering.

The latest development reinforces Zahid’s improving legal position.

In a separate prosecution linked to a foreign visa system contract, he was acquitted of 40 graft charges in 2022, with the prosecution formally withdrawing its appeal against that acquittal in December 2024.