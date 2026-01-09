

Peer Modeling

Starlight Centre has provided specialised care services for children with high-functioning autism from primary 1 to 6 and have supported many students who are now ready to demonstrate positive behaviours f rom the programmes. Through peer modelling, younger students can observe and learn from their more experienced peers, helping them understand the acceptable boundaries of good behaviour.

RISE™

The Starlight RISE™ Primary School Readiness Program effectively prepares young children for formal education by developing their physical, social, emotional, and cognitive skills through engaging, play-based activities.

About Starlight Centre

Starlight was founded by a group of parents and seasoned autism professionals who have experienced first-hand the challenges of finding the most effective therapy programs, preschools, and after-school care services. We understand what you're going through and are here to help. No matter your child's needs, come to us, and we will connect you with the right resources.

