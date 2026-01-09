PolyU Startups

Featured Innovations

Company Representatives



AniMed Technology Limited

Contactless real-time AI-driven health monitoring

Dr LYU Weimin

Co-founder and CEO, AniMed Technology Limited



CyanSE Smart Energy Tech Limited

AI-powered energy optimisation platforms for smart buildings

Ms Amber ZHANG

Co-founder, CyanSE Smart Energy Tech Limited



DRESIO Limited

AI-powered physiotherapy assessments software solution

Mr Alexander YING

CEO, DRESIO Limited



Eieling Technology Limited

FattaLab® Fatty Liver Diagnostic Device

(CES 2026 Innovation Award)

Prof. ZHENG Yongping

Henry G. Leong Professor in Biomedical Engineering, Chair Professor of Biomedical Engineering, PolyU; Founder and Chief Scientist, Eieling Technology Limited



Entoptica Limited

Cutting-edge ophthalmic diagnostic technologies

Dr Mukhit KULMAGANBETOV

Senior Research Fellow, InnoHK Centre for Eye and Vision Research; CEO, Entoptica Limited



Feelings Group Limited

AI-powered computer vision solution

Dr WONG Wing-sze

Research Assistant Professor, Department of Language Science and Technology, PolyU; Clinical Consultant and Co-inventor, Feelings Group Limited



Ms YIP Chi-hay

Partner, Feelings Group Limited



Gembody Limited

Next-generation portable AI ultrasound system

Ms MAO Qian

CEO, Gembody Limited



Dr YANG Fan

CTO, Gembody Limited



ImageVector MedTech Limited

AI-Vision for Joint Degeneration





Dr JIANG Tianshu



Executive Director, ImageVector MedTech Limited



Immune Materials Limited

Innovative long-lasting antimicrobial self-disinfection materials

Prof. Chris LO Kwan-yu

Professor, Department of Logistics and Maritime Studies, PolyU; Co-founder, Immune Materials Limited



Prof. KAN Chi-wai

Associate Dean and Professor, School of Fashion and Textiles, PolyU; Co-founder, Immune Materials Limited



Innobound Limited

Portable smart terminal for emotional interaction, health monitoring and daily living assistance

Ms GAO Lan

CEO and Founder, Innobound Limited



MedVision Limited AI-powered medical imaging solution

Prof. CAI Jing

Head and Professor, Department of Health Technology and Informatics, PolyU; Consultant, MedVision Limited



Dr MA Zongrui

Postdoctoral Fellow，Department of Health Technology and Informatics, PolyU; Founder, MedVision Limited



Mirror Caring Limited

Knee health management solution

Prof. Stephen WANG Jia

Professor, School of Design, PolyU; Founder, Mirror Caring Limited



Nuvatech Limited

Next-Gen Fashion OS powered by Multi-modal AI

Mr DENG Yanheng

Founder, Nuvatech Limited



On-Skin Wearable Technology Limited

Wearable Biomedical Electronic Device

Dr Rayman GONG

Founder and CEO, On-Skin Wearable Technology Limited



ReSaTech Limited

AI solutions for product reliability

Mr Ricky LAW

CEO, ReSaTech Limited



UbiquiTech Innovations Limited

Edge-AI robot for autonomous inspection and cleaning in confined spaces

Prof. CAO Jiannong

Vice President (Education), Otto Poon Charitable Foundation Professor in Data Science, Chair Professor of Distributed and Mobile Computing, PolyU;

Founder and Chief Scientist, UbiquiTech Innovations Limited



Dr LIANG Zhixuan

Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Computing, PolyU; Founder and CEO, UbiquiTech Innovations Limited



Vcare Vision Technology Limited

Non-invasive myopia prevention solution

Dr TANG Yuk-ming

Senior Lecturer, Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, PolyU; Co-founder, Vcare Vision Technology Limited



Widemount Dynamics Tech Limited

Smart Firefighting Robot



(CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award)

Mr WANG Meng

PhD candidate, Building Environment and Energy Engineering, PolyU; Founder, Widemount Dynamics Tech Limited

