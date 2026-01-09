KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — A 10-year-old boy’s dash to his uncle’s house took a terrifying turn when he accidentally kicked a six-metre python, sparking a 30-minute struggle to free him from the snake’s powerful coils at Kampung Temai Hulu in Pekan yesterday.

Buletin TV3 reported the incident occurred at about 6.30pm when Abdul Rafka Azka Abdullah unknowingly struck the reptile — estimated to weigh nearly 50kg — as he ran towards the house.

His brother, Muhammad Nukman Muhammad Nizam, 26, said he was standing in front of his own home about 20m away when he suddenly heard screams for help.

“When I got there, the snake had already wrapped itself from his leg up to his body, and its mouth was clamped onto his right leg, causing bleeding,” he said.

Muhammad Nukman tried to loosen the python’s tight coils but was overpowered, causing both of them to fall to the ground. Fearing the snake might turn on him as well, he shouted for their uncle, who was inside the house at the time.

Their uncle, Ramzi Mohamad Amin, 57, rushed out and attempted to pry open the snake’s jaws with his hands to release the bite, suffering injuries to his fingers in the process.

Unable to force the python’s mouth open, Ramzi grabbed a sharp object and managed to pry the jaws apart, freeing the boy and releasing him from the coils after about 30 minutes.

“It was extremely difficult because the snake’s grip was very strong,” Muhammad Nukman said.

The boy, who suffered injuries to his leg, was later rushed to Pekan Hospital for further treatment.

Ramzi believes the python may have come from nearby bushes or a rubber plantation close to his house. He said he had encountered a python near his chicken coop several years ago, but it was much smaller.

“This one was much bigger and longer, but it could possibly be the same snake,” he said.

The python was later handed over to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), which arrived at the scene after receiving a report.