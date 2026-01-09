BUKIT JALIL, Jan 9 — National women’s doubles shuttler Pearly Tan revealed she had been unwell a week before the Malaysian Open, sharing a photo of herself receiving treatment in hospital on her Instagram story on Friday (Jan 9).

The Star Online reported that Pearly, who was down with a fever, was eventually cleared to compete alongside M. Thinaah in the ongoing home tournament.

However, the effects of her illness were still visible as the pair went down to Indonesian duo Febriana Kusuma–Meilysa Puspitasari in the second round on Thursday (Jan 8).

The report further stated that initial fears that Pearly might have contracted dengue fever were later ruled out.

National doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky said Pearly was not at her best during the tournament at Axiata Arena.

“Pearly had complained of feeling unwell five days before the tournament on Tuesday, initially raising concerns that the Kedah-born player might have dengue fever,” Rexy reportedly said.

Although it was a relief to find out it was not dengue, Rexy said Pearly still required treatment to be able to compete.

“She had just returned from Hangzhou and complained of feeling unwell. At first, we were worried but tests came back negative for dengue. However, she still felt weak and developed a fever.

“I can say this was one of the factors that affected her performance against the Indonesian pair. You could see in yesterday’s match (Friday) that Pearly-Thinaah had led 4-0 in the second set but then made several unforced errors.

“I am not making excuses, but this is the reality, and the Indonesian pair also played very well,” he further added.

Rexy also clarified that the photo Pearly shared on social media was taken on Jan 1, not the day after her defeat.

In her Instagram post, Pearly thanked fans for their support.

“Thanks to all the fans for coming all the way to support us on our home ground. I’m sorry we couldn’t give you more days to watch us play, but I’m truly grateful for all the love and support. Love you guys, and I can’t wait to see you all again,” she wrote.