Designed for modern, high-efficiency passenger vehicle engines, the PETRONAS Syntium Supreme 0W 16 and 0W-20 with JASO GLV2 exceed API SQ performance standards and ILSAC GF-7B fuel efficiency performance. Formulated with PETRONAS CoolTech+™ Technology, these products effectively manage heat and oxidation, preventing deposit build-up and maintaining efficiency throughout the full drain interval. Enhanced shear stability further ensures sustained protection even under high stress conditions, enabling efficient engine performance and superior fuel economy of up to 19% fuel savings.
Extending this advanced portfolio, PETRONAS Urania 5000 JASO DL-1 0W-30 marks the first entry of the PETRONAS Urania range into the Japan market and simultaneously stands as one of the first PETRONAS Lubricants product officially registered under JASO standards, offering high-performance capability in a category with limited global availability. Its formulation features PETRONAS StrongTech™ Technology, designed to strengthen the oil film for longer engine life and improved reliability; support extended drain intervals, reduce maintenance downtime as well as maximise vehicle uptime and fuel economy.
The new product range underscores PLI's dedication to provide innovative and localised solutions for drivers in Japan. By combining global research and development expertise with regional performance requirements, PLI continues to drive the future of engine efficiency, durability and performance.
All newly launched products are now available in Japan through Petroplan, the authorised distributor for PETRONAS Lubricants International.
PETRONAS Lubricants International
PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) is the global lubricants manufacturing and marketing arm of PETRONAS, Malaysia's dynamic global energy group. Established in 2008, PLI manufactures and markets a full range of high-quality automotive and industrial lubricant products in over 100 markets internationally. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, PLI also has offices around the world including Turin, Belo Horizonte, Beijing, and Chicago. PLI is the technical resource behind PETRONAS' partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, responsible for the design, development and delivery of the Fluid Technology Solutions™, which includes customised lubricants, fuels and transmission fluids to power the Silver Arrows.
We are a progressive energy and solutions partner, enriching lives for a sustainable future. Our commitment remains to conduct and grow our business in ways that contribute positively to society and the environment.