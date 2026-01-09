KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — PAS has ruled out joining the Perlis government, saying it will reject any invitation to take up positions in the state administration amid what it describes as an attempt to bring down the government.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said the decision was final, even if overtures were made.

“We have decided not to accept any positions even if we are invited because of the attempt to bring down the state government,” he told a press conference in Marang today, according to The Star.

Hadi said PAS’s stance on not joining the Perlis state administration had been clearly stated and decided by the party’s top leadership.

“PAS considers it a betrayal to bring down the government led by former Perlis menteri besar Mohd Shukri Ramli,” he said, as reported by Berita Harian.

The stance comes as Perlis undergoes a period of political upheaval following a change in leadership.

The state government is now led by Bersatu’s Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah as menteri besar, with four other Bersatu representatives forming the state executive council.

The transition followed the resignation of former menteri besar Mohd Shukri Ramli in December, who cited health reasons for stepping down.

His departure came after eight statutory declarations were submitted by state assemblymen — three from PAS and five from Bersatu — withdrawing their support for him, The Star reported.

The three PAS assemblymen involved — Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Mohd Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji) — were subsequently sacked from the party.

PAS has since decided that the three seats will remain vacant, with the next state election not due for another two years.

PAS’s refusal to be drawn into the Perlis administration underscores the party’s effort to distance itself from the manoeuvring that destabilised the state government, even as Bersatu consolidates its grip on the state leadership.