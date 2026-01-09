KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad has launched Malaysia’s first Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) open-payment tolling pilot, allowing selected motorists on the North–South Expressway to use any toll lane without being tied to a specific payment lane.

In a statement, PLUS said the pilot is being rolled out for private vehicles along the 87.7km Hutan Kampung–Sungai Dua stretch of the North-South Expressway.

It covers nine toll plazas: Hutan Kampung, Alor Setar Utara, Alor Setar Selatan, Pendang, Gurun, Sungai Petani Utara, Sungai Petani Selatan, Bertam and Sungai Dua.

Under the initiative, registered users are given what PLUS describes as “lane freedom”, enabling them to enter and exit through any toll lane at participating plazas.

The company said the first-stage rollout is expected to help ease congestion at toll plazas and reduce unsafe last-minute lane changes.

A vehicle passes through a toll plaza equipped with ANPR technology, which allows registered motorists to use any lane without stopping during the pilot phase. — PLUS Malaysia Berhad pic

The system uses ANPR cameras installed at toll plazas to capture vehicle number plates, with toll charges automatically processed through a mobile-based payment platform linked to the user’s chosen payment method.

PLUS said the technology is supported by artificial intelligence and machine learning, allowing it to recognise vehicles under varying conditions such as rain, different speeds, angles and non-standard number plates, with accuracy improving over time.

To take part, motorists are required to download the JustGO Malaysia mobile app, register their vehicles and link a preferred payment method such as a debit or credit card.

PLUS said no additional devices are needed and there is no upfront cost for users.

More payment options, including e-wallets and online banking, are expected to be introduced in the coming months.

PLUS personnel conduct testing of ANPR cameras at a toll plaza during wet conditions, as part of trials to assess system accuracy under different operating environments. — PLUS Malaysia Berhad pic

According to PLUS, the JustGO Malaysia app is designed as an open-payment digital platform intended to be co-owned by the highway industry, in line with the government’s goal of offering more flexible toll payment options.

The app also includes an e-invoicing feature.

Existing payment methods — including Touch ‘n Go cards, SmartTAG and RFID — will continue to be accepted.

Testing of the ANPR system has been underway since September 2024, with PLUS saying trial results showed faster vehicle detection compared with existing tolling systems due to wider camera coverage at toll plazas.

The tests were conducted in collaboration with the Malaysian Highway Authority and other highway concessionaires.

As the pilot continues, physical barriers will remain in place at toll plazas.

Motorists using the ANPR lanes are advised to slow down and maintain speeds of between 20km/h and 25km/h when passing through, without stopping.